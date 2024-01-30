NCCA on National Arts Month 2024: A celebration and an advocacy

MORE than a celebration of Filipino artistic excellence, this year’s National Arts Month (NAM) serves as an advocacy for the “integration of the arts into our social fabric,” according to National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) chairman Victorino Mapa Manalo.

Leading last week’s press conference for the upcoming NAM 2024 this February, Manalo said that achieving the goal means promoting the arts in local communities.

“Let us engage in meaningful conversations that challenge and broaden our perspectives, nurturing an environment where expression is met with intellectual curiosity and appreciation,” Manalo said. The NCCA chairman cited Angono, Rizal, as a model community where artistic culture thrives. Recognized as the Philippines’ art capital, Angono produced two National Artists: Carlos “Botong” Francisco for painting and Lucio San Pedro for music.

“We hope that through activities like NAM,” Manalo said, “we will continue to produce great artists of similar stature.”

Promulgated by then President Corazon Aquino in 1991, Presidential Proclamation No. 683 declared February of every year as National Arts Month. The idea was to celebrate the artistic excellence and pay tribute to the uniqueness and diversity of Filipino heritage and culture.

This year, NAM banners the theme “Ani ng Sining, Bayang Malikhain.” The theme outlines the notion that the bountiful harvest of a Filipino creative nation is a product of collective talent. “Bayang Malikhain,” according to the NCCA, “signifies a Filipino society that places high value on imagination, innovation, and artistic expression as integral components of our identity and progress.” NAM 2024 likewise aspires to synergize the arts into the nation and its sub-communities, including LGBTQIA+, PWD, IP, youth, and seniors, among others.

The celebration of NAM 2024 begins with an opening ceremony on February 23 at Rizal High School in Pasig City. The event strategically targets the youth population of 14,000 high school students to uphold the objectives of NAM to conserve, promote and popularize Filipino artistic creations. The ceremony will feature a string of performances and immersive workshops.

An art fair is also lined up for NAM 2024 at the end of February. In partnership with LUSONG Luzon Arts and Culture Network Inc., ARTIST Inc., and the Provincial Government of Laguna, the fair will showcase ARTIST Inc’s Tremolo Rondalla, Children’s Literature Performances (CLAP), and more. The art fair is slated on February 29, 2024, at Laguna Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, as with previous editions, this year’s NAM features flagship projects of the Subcommission on the Arts. Here are some of the flagship projects from SCA’s seven national committees for NAM 2024:

Architecture and Allied Arts. A series of seminars and workshops, titled “Saan Ka Lulugar [SKL] 2024: Resiliency in the Built and Designed Environment,” is extending the discourse on architecture and allied arts that began in 2021. This year, SKL highlights the youth’s role in shaping the nation’s future with the theme “Bata, Bata, Saan Ka Lulugar sa Kinabukasan ng Bayan?” The SKL Youth Seminar Series will be held from February 24 to 25 in Laguna, March 5 in Leyte, and March 21 in Cavite.

Cinema. The National Committee on Cinema (NCC) presents Cinema Rehiyon, an annual non-competition festival that features some of the finest works by filmmakers from the various regions in the country. Running from February to April, the festival mounts different activities nationwide, including a film appreciation workshop designed by NCC vice chairman and BusinessMirror columnist Tito Valiente. Austerely titled “Paano Magbasa ng Pelikula [How to Read a Film],” the workshop will take place in Rizal, Ormoc City, Leyte, Laguna, Zamboanga, and other official NAM 2023 partner cities.

Dance. The touring dance concert “Sayaw Pinoy,” founded by its artistic director Dr. Shirley Halili-Cruz, stands as the National Committee on Dance’s longest-running flagship project within the NAM. In this year’s NAM, Sayaw Pinoy 2024 will present Sayaw Pinoy National Tiktok Dance Challenge, featuring the NAM 2024 festival song. There’s Sayaw Pinoy Online Dance Lecture Series as well, where dance experts will address emerging issues and concerns regarding the status of dance in the post-pandemic era. The online lecture series is comprised of four online sessions scheduled to run throughout February.

Dramatic Arts. The 18th TANGHAL University and Community-based Theater Festival emphasizes the pivotal role of theater and its practitioners in addressing social and environmental challenges. The festival features nationwide theater and storytelling sessions for children, beginning on February 28 in Los Baños, Laguna.

Literary Arts. “SURAT-TANGHAL: Reading the Regions 2024” is composed of two component activities, SURATalakayan and TANGHAL-AKDA, which focus on the discussion and performance aspects of chosen literary works from various regions. The National Committee on Literary Arts’ flagship project also serves as a precursor to the upcoming 2024 National Youth Literary Festival.

Music. Musikapuluan is a project of National Committee on Music (NCM) that seeks to provide space to music groups and artists while offering a wide spectrum of music cultures. With a goal to reach audiences across the nation, it will simultaneously use digital and physical venues for their activities. As part of the opening of NAM 2024, NCM will hold a lecture-demo and showcase kulintang, Cordillera music, and pop music on February 23 at Rizal High School in Pasig City.

Visual Arts. Bagong Biswal 2024 will attempt to bring Filipino art to a broader regional audience, utilizing online platforms and physical exhibits in select spaces. Bagong Biswal consists of Sining Sanayan, Sining Sinag, Sining Biswal Scene, and Sineng Sining. Meanwhile, the “Ani ng Dangal Awards” or Harvest of Honors Awards is an annual event that serves as the pinnacle and culmination of the NAM. It seeks to acknowledge artists who have received the highest international awards and recognition. This year’s Ani ng Dangal Awards lists 25 endorsed awardees to be honored on February 29 at the Malacañang Palace.

According to NCCA executive director Oscar G. Casaysay, NAM’s series of nationwide events and activities proves once again “the ability of arts to pollinate from communities to communities.”

“I invite everyone to immerse in the abundant harvest of our arts and culture that defines our community as a whole,” Casaysay said. “May this National Arts Month pay homage to our artists and creators, highlighting their role in nation building.”