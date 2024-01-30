Marketing the stock market

Throughout the years, I found myself deeply offended, both personally and professionally, by the comparison of the stock market to a gambling casino. However, in retrospect, I now realize that it might have been better to have embraced that notion.

“Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. profits jumped by 39.7 percent to P4.86 billion from January to September 2023.” “The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc.’s [PSE] net income for the January to September 2023 period reached P575.65 million, up by 19.9 percent.”

It is unfair to compare Pagcor to the PSE as the stock market is only a “palengke” that provides a venue and infrastructure for buyers and sellers to transact business. A casino provides—to use the financial term —a counter-party to a gambler’s wager. It is a “bucket shop” where one side wins and the other side of the bet loses. And the odds are always in favor of The House.

Yet casinos do a huge business even if the public “investors” know that they can lose everything and that they can only win if they beat the odds, which are against them. But it is the stock market that gets the bad publicity. Human nature, I suppose.

But the PSE has an obligation to increase business and to do what is necessary to encourage that buy-sell business.

I recently spoke of customer “Pain Points” as a critical challenge for every business and that the business must talk to its customers to be able to understand and then address the pain point problems. Some but not all of the solutions offered by the PSE over the years have been longer trading hours, dollar-denominated trading, short selling, reduced commission, smaller board lot, and lower costs to encourage companies to do their Initial Public Offering.

In all honesty, it seems as if the PSE is only speaking to the stockbrokers and to people like me that are already active stock market investors. Despite the many seminars that the PSE conducted pre-Covid for potential investors—the little guy—I wonder if they ever asked the question, “Why have you never invested in stocks?” I could be wrong, but my feeling is that the overwhelming majority of the attendees were novice-investors looking for trading tips and not non-investors.

Lowering commission and fees is a great idea for people like me that potentially make many transactions every week, if not daily. But are local stock market commissions an issue? Are they high? Are they keeping people from the stock market?

One argument is that other exchanges have lower commissions. But what does that have to do with Filipino investors? The Basic Netflix subscription in Malaysia is P100 more than in the Philippines. In Pakistan, Netflix costs the equivalent of P88. What effect does it have on Filipino stock market investors that Thailand charges only 7 percent VAT? Maybe lower commission rates are designed for active traders like me or (say this quietly) for foreigners, not Filipinos?

Further, are the stock market commission and fees high enough to be prohibitive to the average retail investors’ interest in placing fund for the longer term?

An example: Were you to buy at an online broker 300 shares of SM Investments Corp. at a price of P1,000 per share, your P300,000 investment would generate a transaction cost of P885 or 0.295 percent. Were you to sell that same 300 shares at P1,000, your transaction cost including the government share would be P2,685 or 0.895 percent. The total transaction cost on those two trades is P3,570 or 1.19 percent total on your P300,000 investment and P600,000 value of transactions.

A silly example. If your salary is P50,000 per month, your income is P2,272 per working day. At P100,000, it is P4,545 and at P200,000 per month you earn P9,090 a day. Is your transportation cost to get to work 1.19 percent or P27, P54 or P108?

“But the job income is guaranteed. Stock profits are not.” Very true. But stock market investing is a business and must be treated that way. Therefore, unless you are going to treat your investment as a business, do not invest. What does that mean?

For a novice, buy the company, not the stock. Do you live in Metro Manila? You should own a piece of Meralco. From the 2020 low, the price is up 50 percent; since January 2022 up 25 percent. 2022 was a bad year with a massive pull back. But the stock pays a dividend that is much higher than any bank interest rate available.

You cannot make professional trading profits. But you can put idle cash to work effectively without pain. That is why you should invest in the stock market.

PSE stock-market information and technical analysis provided by AAA Southeast Equities Inc.