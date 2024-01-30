Marcos: Vietnam trip will boost trade, security ties

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday said he is confident his State Visit in Vietnam this week will elevate the country’s bilateral ties with Hanoi on security as well as trade and

investment.

In his departure speech at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City, the chief executive highlighted the importance of the trip since Vietnam is the country’s only “strategic partner” within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

“And maritime cooperation will be one of the cornerstones of the strategic partnership which we are going to forge, and we hope to strengthen this aspect during my visit to promote peace and stability in our region,” Marcos said.

During the state visit, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on capacity-building between the Philippine Coast Guard and the Vietnam Coast Guard is expected to be signed, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Marcos also said he wants to explore new trade and investment partnerships with Vietnam, which he sees as a boost to the country’s post-pandemic recovery.

He will meet with business leaders in Vietnam to encourage them to invest in the country.

The President said his talks with Vietnamese officials will also cover education, tourism, as well as regional and multilateral issues of concern.

“Nearly 50 years have passed since we established relations with Vietnam, and I believe that we will usher in a new era of friendship and cooperation between our two countries,” Marcos said.

His state visit itinerary also includes meeting Vietnam’s high-ranking officials, namely, President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.

The President is also scheduled to meet with the Filipino community in Vietnam.

“I hope that they will be able to continue to exhibit the best of Filipino values and that the State Visit will result in lasting opportunities for them and for our country,” Marcos said.

There are an estimated 7,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in Vietnam.