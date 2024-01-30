MAP bares to-do list for licking NCR traffic crisis

THE Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has laid out its recommendations to address the Metro Manila traffic crisis, which includes appointing a “traffic czar,” prioritizing mass public transport over private vehicles, and transfering all national offices to the New Clark City while imposing a moratorium on building new government offices in Metro Manila.

As a proponent of the Busway solution to the “severe” public bus transportation problem in EDSA, MAP emphasized in its statement that “there is no single silver bullet to slay this traffic monster, rather, a holistic approach to this crisis is essential.”

Signed by MAP President Rene D. Almendras and MAP Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Eduardo H. Yap, MAP unveiled Monday its “holistic plan” embodying recommendations to address the traffic crisis in the National Capital Region.

“Policy must reflect that road space is a finite public resource which must be judiciously and efficiently used to move people, instead of private vehicles,” the group’s statement read.

Foremost among MAP’s recommendations is the declaration of a traffic crisis and the appointment of a new traffic management team to be headed by a traffic czar, who it said should be appointed by the President “and vested with full powers and authority to mobilize, direct and deploy existing relevant resources of the government, both national and local, during the exigency of this crisis.”

MAP suggested organizing Metro Manila into four Traffic Management Zones, each headed by a “qualified” Zone Traffic Manager who shall be responsible for traffic management in their respective zones, and shall report and be accountable to the traffic czar.

On traffic management, MAP recommended reviving the “Mabuhay Lanes” and optimizing their use as alternate routes to relieve traffic congestion along major routes, such as EDSA, C4, C5 and radial roads.

To manage traffic, MAP cited a need to “create new ones where none exists; clear the Lanes by disallowing parking during designated peak traffic hours in the morning and evening, subject to towing and impounding of violating vehicles; revise the direction of traffic flows along MM streets to minimize

traffic conflicts at intersections by limiting left turns and crossings; disallow U-turns, except only in suitable locations; create quick reaction force to clear choke points; require high-passenger occupancy vehicle (HOV) practices in high-density zones, such as schools and large event venues; require off-street drop-off and boarding lanes; and strictly enforce no parking, no loading and unloading rules along major routes where schools are located.”

On mass public transport, the business group pushed compliance with the “Neda-formulated National Transport Plan (NTP) extant” since 2017, to prioritize mass public transport over private vehicles.

MAP underscored the need to prioritize allocation of road space for busways; enhance non-motorized mobility with the creation and expansion of sidewalks and cycling network; institute travel demand management through peak-hour travel pricing of public transport, such that non-peak hours shall have lower charges; implement road congestion charges on private vehicles in high-volume traffic routes during peak travel hours; rationalize the jeepney and bus franchising system to institute a one-route, one-franchise system to optimize the efficiency and utilization of vital commuter corridors.

The business group recommended privatizing the operation and maintenance of the MRT 3 and LRT 2, in order to “improve and expand service capacity; reduce the headway or the gap between trains during peak travel hours to maximize commuter throughput without the need for additional heavy capital expenditures and compromising passenger safety.”

On decongesting Metro Manila, MAP cited the need to build a “new government center” and transfer all national offices to the New Clark City and impose a “moratorium” on building new government offices in Metro Manila, particularly in already congested central business districts.

There should be a timeline established for the “phased construction” of the new government center, according to MAP. In decongesting Metro Manila, MAP also cited the need to develop satellite communities outside the metropolis linked by rail through the NCR north and south commuter rail system; and adopt the “live, work and play” concept of development for walkable and self-sustaining communities that will not burden public transport system.

‘The MAP list also includes fully developing a Pasig River and Laguna Lake passenger ferry system with regular schedule and transfer stations for “multi-modal” connectivity to jeepneys and buses; construct and implement Ro-Ro ferry ship system for passenger and cargo across Manila Bay from Cavite to Bataan, to provide an alternate route to decongest C-5, Katipunan Road and North Expressway (NLEX) and thereby bypass Metro Manila.

‘Calling it the “most cost-effective urban mass transit system,” MAP said the EDSA Busway “must urgently and expeditiously be privatized through the Public Private Partnership [PPP] model and brought to world-class standards.”

“‘The Unsolicited Proposal on hand should be processed soonest so that the next step, Swiss Challenge selection, can proceed soonest,” MAP said in its statement.

‘The group said the Busway System must be expanded and replicated to cover other major thoroughfares like Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon Avenue, Sucat Avenue, Alabang-Zapote Road and others.