Magnolia tries again in Game 4

EXPECT the pressure to be on both Magnolia and Phoenix Super LPG’s shoulders when they clash in Game 4 of their semifinals duel in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Phoenix clawed back from 21 points down to win Game 3, 103-85, two nights ago and head coach Jamike Jaren knows Chito Victolero and the Hotshots did a lot of homework in dissecting what went wrong that prevented a series sweep.

“They watched the film and they looked for things that didn’t work for them and worked for us,” Jarin said. “So they’re going to counter that. They’ll come out with a lot of physicality.”

Game 4 is at 8 p.m. with the winner advancing to the best-of-seven Finals against San Miguel Beer in the best-of-seven championships round.

“We were able to control our second chance points and rebounding the last time,” Jarin said.

The Fuel Masters made more second chance points than the Hotshots, 23-13, and had more rebounds, 53-45.

“It’s going to be a pressure-packed game,” said Magnolia big man Ian Sangalang. “So we have to keep our focus and close out the series.”