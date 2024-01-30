URATEX Dream took care of business in its double-header assignment Monday to move a win away from a sweep of elimination round of the Philippine Basketball Association 3×3 Women’s Invitational at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Sustaining their charge from last week’s opening skirmishes, the Dream stamped their class on Gilas Pilipinas A, 21-19, and Gilas Pilipinas B, 20-16, to go 4-0.

Samantha Harada broke a 19-19 standoff with Gilas A with a short-range bucket then Kaye Pingol sealed it from the stripe as Uratex picked up a smashing followup to it kickoff victories over Angelis Resort (20-15) and Philippine Air Force (19-16) last week.

Not stopping there, the Dream added Gilas’ B squad to their victims shortly after with Eunique Chan, Harada and Pingol as anchors.

The pacesetters can seal a perfect record heading into the next round if they pick up win No. 5 versus Philippine Navy-Go For Gold in the last day of eliminations on Monday.

The Lady Sailors also hurdled their two assignments of the day, 19-16 over Angelis Resort, and 21-13 over Philippine Air Force, to hike their record to 3-0, counting their 14-10 win over Gilas A last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Gilas A broke into the win column after a 0-3 start after drubbing Air Force, 16-8.

Hostilities resume Monday with the six teams chasing for the tickets to the crossover semifinals earmarked for the Top 4 at the end of the three-week eliminations.