FREC solar plant gets BOI green lane endorsement

The P22.6-billion floating solar power project of Fuego Renewable Energy Corp. (FREC) has received green lane endorsement from the Board of Investments (BOI).

According to the BOI, FREC is set to build the Pantabangan Floating Solar Power Plant, a 463.995 megawatts (MWac) floating solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Nueva Ecija. The project has an initial investment cost of P22.6 billion.

Spanning 500 hectares on Pantabangan Lake, the BOI noted that the project is scheduled for commissioning in 2025, with its energy output “destined for export to the national grid.”

The BOI said the project site is located within the Pantabangan-Carranglan Watershed Forest Reserve (PCWR). It added that the location of the transmission lines and other facilities onshore will fall under the protected area/watershed classification.

In terms of economic impact, the investment promotion agency said the project will be “beneficial” to Filipinos as it will generate up to 2,000 “temporary and permanent” direct job employment opportunities during the project’s construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

Aristotle Natividad, President of FREC, said this is the company’s fourth green lane certificate in their portfolio.

“We have experienced positive responsiveness of government agencies and institutions in our various permitting needs. With this latest green lane endorsement, we expect to achieve the same results and materialize our project at the soonest.

We are very thankful to President Marcos and the BOI for creating policies that make our country an attractive and efficient market to do business,” Natividad said.

The three other projects of the firm which received green lane endorsement are the 155.833MWpk/137.480MWac Ubay Solar Power Plant of Ubay Solar Corp.; the 197.238MWp/175.287MWac Barotac Viejo Solar Power Project of Magallanes Solar Energy Corp. and the 70.786MWp/59.840MWac Gamu Solar Power Plant of Intramuros Solar Energy Corp.

According to the BOI, FREC is composed of Ignis Energy Philippines Inc. (IEP), ZA Global Partnerships Corp. (ZA Global) and Tierra Sol Local Landholdings Corp.

IEP acts as the technical provider while ZA Global is a prominent Philippine-based renewable energy developer. Tierra Sol engages in real estate activities and has made investments in four power generation companies in 2022.

Since the approval of Executive Order 18 last February 2023, BOI Director Ernesto C. Delos Reyes Jr. told reporters in a Viber message on Monday that the One-Stop-Action-Center for Strategic Investments (OSACSI) has endorsed 36 projects for green lane services.

Of which, 28 are renewable energy projects (floating solar, solar, onshore wind, offshore wind and geothermal.) The BOI official said these 36 projects are worth P1.196 trillion.

The BOI said it has granted green lane endorsements to 13 projects this month. Of the figure, 12 are RE projects and one is a telecommunication infrastructure project. These 13 projects are worth P697.98 billion.