Everything’s coming up roses for Maja Salvador

THERE is no doubt that Maja Salvador is on a roll.

The new year opened with good news that Salvador bagged the Asian TV Awards Best Host for the Game/Quiz Program category. For some personal reason or maybe she was not expecting to be a strong contender, Salvador did not fly to Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam to attend the awards ceremonies. So, when news reached her that she won for her hosting chores in the show Emojination, Salvador was more than surprised.

“It was something that I never expected. Even the nomination came as a surprise, you know. Being shortlisted among many brilliant hosts in the entirety of Asia for something which not so many knew about is already a big feat, what more being declared the winner ’di ba?”

For those who do not know, Emojination is a game show on TV5 where two teams consisting of two players each compete against each other in a series of challenges to gain ‘emoticoins’ and the team with the most coins collected proceeds to play in the final round where big prizes await the team members.

Just before the Christmas holidays, Salavador and her husband Rambo Nuñez also announced over social media that they are expecting their first child. The couple got married in very intimate ceremonies in Bali sometime in August last year, and the baby is due this May.

In a few weeks time, the Nuñezes are expected to have a gender reveal event and closed family members and good friends are expected to be there to share the joy of Rambo and Maja.

“I am 35, and the coming baby is already a big blessing from God, so whatever gender we will be blessed with, we are sure that he or she is a true bundle of joy, a priceless gift from God!” Salvador enthused.

And because Salvador’s energy cannot be contained even when she is about to enter her third trimester, she has unwrapped another surprise for her fans and followers.

Known more as an actress and dancer, she has released her latest single, titled “Sugal.” For this undertaking, Salvador is wearing more than just one hat as she is also the producer and lead content creator.

“Not many know that I have previously released two songs: ‘Hiling’ and ‘Nakawin ang Sandali’, and this new single is my collaborative effort with seasoned songwriters Brian Lotho and Rangel Fernandez.”

She added, “Oh di ba? The expecting mom coming out with a dance track! Seriously, this song is a labor of love, and my team pushed me to explore new sounds which challenged me not only vocally, but we also had to shoot the music video!” The “Sugal” dance will feature a pregnant performing Maja with her exquisite moves as she twirls alongside the popular dance group G-Force.

Indeed, everything is coming up roses for Maja Salvador before she takes on her most important role as mother in a few months. And with many more milestones awaiting her, we are sure that she will continue to bloom like never before.