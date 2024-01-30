Ensuring transparency in PCSO’s lotto games

The recent controversies surrounding the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) have raised concerns about the trustworthiness of its lotto games. The allegations of a “favored winner” and rumors of manipulation have tarnished the reputation of the agency. It is crucial for the PCSO to address these issues promptly and transparently to maintain the trust of the betting public.

The Senate Games and Amusement Subcommittee, led by Senator Raffy Tulfo, conducted a hearing last week to discuss the integrity and trustworthiness of the PCSO lotto games. This initiative demonstrates the Senate’s commitment to ensuring fairness and accountability in the operations of the PCSO. Senator Tulfo rightly emphasized that this issue has been a concern for many lotto players for a long time. (Read the BusinessMirror report: “At Senate probe, PCSO says draws are not being gamed,” January 25, 2024).

During the hearing, PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles explained their recent move to “sweeten the lotto pot,” saying the additional P500 million cash prize was part of a marketing campaign to encourage more bettors, which will increase revenue for charity. While the intention is meritorious, it is essential to ensure that the funds allocated for prizes are within the bounds of the PCSO charter.

Robles repeatedly denied any manipulation of the system, claiming that their processes make this impossible. However, it is crucial for the PCSO to provide concrete evidence to assure the public that the games are conducted with integrity, and to dispel any doubts or suspicions.

Senator Tulfo raised a valid point by suggesting that the additional funds used to “sweeten the pot” should be allocated for charitable purposes. Thus, it is imperative for the PCSO to review its charter and ensure that the funds generated are effectively used to fulfill its primary mission of supporting various health and welfare programs.

The recent mega lotto draw, which sparked rumors of manipulation, necessitates a thorough explanation from the PCSO. Persistent rumors and social media memes undermine public confidence in the fairness of the draw. The PCSO must provide a transparent account of the draw, including verification mechanisms, to erase doubts.

To regain public trust, it would do well for the PCSO to take several actions. Firstly, it should enhance transparency by providing detailed information about the lotto games, including the verification procedures and auditing mechanisms. Secondly, the agency should establish an independent oversight body to monitor and audit the draw processes regularly. This would ensure impartiality and hold the PCSO accountable for maintaining the integrity of the games.

Moreover, the PCSO should actively engage with the public and address their concerns. Regular public updates, information campaigns, and avenues for feedback would help create a more transparent and accountable environment. The PCSO must prioritize the trust of lotto players and the public, as it directly affects their participation and support for charitable causes.

During the hearing, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asked the PCSO to provide a position paper regarding a resolution he submitted on October 5, 2022. The objective of the resolution is to ensure and uphold the integrity and credibility of PCSO games in light of allegations of controversies and irregularities. Pimentel said he filed the resolution following the announcement of 433 winners in the 6/55 draw on October 2, 2022, with a notable number of winners that used the multiples of 9 betting system. He sought an explanation regarding the high number of winners. The winning combination was 09-45-36-27-18-54—numbers that are all divisible by 9.

Pimentel, who holds a mathematics degree and topped the Bar after pursuing law, inquired about the existence of a system to verify the multiples of 9 betting system and challenged the PCSO to demonstrate its capability to do so. Additionally, he expressed his curiosity about the specific number of distinct bets placed in the controversial October draw.

The PCSO must fully cooperate with the Senate probers and provide comprehensive answers to the questions raised. Transparency, integrity, and accountability should be the guiding principles in the operations of its lotto games. By addressing the concerns and implementing necessary reforms, the PCSO can restore public trust and ensure the fairness of its lotto games.