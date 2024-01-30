DOF backs Pifita, says to help PHL meet targets

THE Department of Finance (DOF) is pushing for the passage of the Passive Income Finan-cial Intermediary Taxation Act (PIFITA) to yield positive revenue collection and to meet the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) in 2028.

Finance Assistant Secretary Karlo Fermin S. Adriano pointed out that the tax reform measures should be taken as “a whole package” that will “definitely impact” the targets outlined in the MTFF.

PIFITA is Package 4 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP) which seeks to “harmonize” the taxation of passive income and financial intermediaries by reducing and “simplifying” the complicated tax rates on financial transactions.

During the Public Hearing of the Committee on Ways and Means on Monday, Adriano said that in 2024, the government will stand to gain about P13 billion in additional revenues assuming that all of the tax measures will be passed.

“For the next five years, the government will stand to gain about around P290 billion,” he added.

Adriano, in his presentation, said the Emerging revenues as of December 2023 are “significantly lower” than the MTFF and the Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing (BESF) 2024 levels.

“We expect revenues from 14.8 percent, it will grow to around 16.4 percent in 2028,” Adriano said.

If no tax reform measures are passed, he said revenues will further lower by 0.2 percent of the GDP compared to the Emerging revenues.

PIFITA, if it will not be implemented given the current form and the negative revenues discussed last hearing, will increase the deficit to GDP ratio by around 0.1 percent, Adriano said.

Adriano previously discussed before senators the projected revenue losses that the national government would experience due to PIFITA. Based on DOF’s calculations, the state would lose a total of P125.9 billion in revenues from the third quarter of this year until 2029.

This translates to an annual average revenue loss of about P21 billion, which stems from the lowering of various tax rates across the capital markets and the financial sector of the country, Adriano added. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/23/dof-pifita-spells-p126b-in-government-revenue-loss/)

“If we’re able to pass all the reforms, we expect that our deficit to GDP ratio by 2028 is around 3 percent, similar to the target in MTFF,” Adriano added, emphasizing that all these data are subject to change.

PIFITA is deemed to improve the market size of the financial sector by collecting more revenue and taxes which will offset the negative revenue impact of this measure, said Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian, chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, during the second hearing.

By simplifying and harmonizing the tax rate, it will improve compliance in the administration of taxes, he added.

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto pressed for the passed of the priority tax measures of the DOF including Package 4 or PIFITA which he said will maintain the structure of some products and instruments while delaying the implementation of certain provisions by 2028. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/26/government-to-generate-%e2%82%a7200b-in-fresh-revenues-after-passage-of-refined-tax-proposals/)

Image credits: Roy Domingo





