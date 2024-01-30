Cone ready to take on ‘sacred’ task

TIM CONE vowed to focus on success just hours after the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas announced his appointment as head coach of the national men’s basketball team program.

The task of being a national team coach is sacred, Cone told BusinessMirror in the sidelines of the 2023 San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards Night Monday at the Diamond Hotel.

“The coaching position is really a sacred thing so I will do everything I can to try to bring success to the program,” he said. “I always believe basketball is basketball at any level you play.”

Cone’s been stringing success to his coaching career—25 Philippine Basketball Association titles including a grand slam, a Southeast Asian Games crown and recently, a historic Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou.

And Paris, definitely, is on his mind.

“Who knows? It depends on how much we grow as a group, and I like the balance of our lineup now,” Cone said. “We’re not going to be ‘outsized’ by anybody and we’re not going to’ out quick’ by anybody, that all give us a chance,” said the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel head coach.

Cone has already picked the members of his team that he stressed would be composed of no more than 12 players—Calvin Oftana, AJ Edu, Carl Tamayo, Kai Sotto, Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, CJ Perez, Jamie Malonzo, June Mar Fajardo, Dwight Ramos and De La Salle ace Kevin Quiambao plus naturalized Justin Brownlee, whose fate from a positive marijuana test remained in the balance.

“I just feel my guys just need to come together as a team, be good teammates with each other,” said Cone, who picked Richard del Rosario as team manager. “If they can do that, I think we can compete with anybody.”

Cone and his team are bound for their first test in an away game against Hong Kong on February 22 and a home game Chinese Taipei on February 25 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City for the first window of the International Basketball Federation Asia Cup qualifiers.

The more onerous campaign will be a Group A Olympic Qualifying Tournament from July 2 to 7 in Riga against Georgia and host Latvia.