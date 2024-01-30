Complaints vs HMOs, MBAs increased in 2023

COMPLAINTS against Mutual Benefit Associations (MBAs) and Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) by the insuring public increased last year, data provided by the Insurance Commission (IC) revealed.

Based on the IC’s latest data, complaints against MBAs rose by 178.26 percent with a total of 64 complaints in 2023 compared to 23 in 2022. As of December 29, 2023, there were 42 MBAs with valid and existing certificate of authority, based on a list by the insurance industry regulator.

HMOs, meanwhile, garnered 313 complaints, up by 33.76 percent from 234 in 2022, the data showed. The IC said that as of April 2022, it has issued certificates of authority to 28 HMOs for license year 2019-2023.

Other complaints referred through the “Hotline 888” increased to 19.65 percent with a total of 3,452 complaints from 2,885 in the previous year.

The IC said through a statement it issued last Monday, that all 5,417 complaints by the insuring public were resolved pursuant to the mandates of Republic Act (RA) 11765 or the “Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection” law.

The grievances were addressed “either through amicable settlement between the complainants and the corresponding IC regulated entities, or through endorsement of the complaints for formal adjudication,” the IC noted.

According to the IC, 51 formal court cases involving disputes on insurance claims have been decided through adjudication, 30.77-percent higher than the 39 cases recorded in 2022. The IC, to note, has jurisdiction over disputed insurance claims up to a maximum amount of P5 million under RA 10607 (Insurance Code of 2013).

Section 439 of the Insurance Code also provides that the “power of the Commissioner does not cover the relationship between the insurance company and its agents/brokers but is limited to adjudicating claims and complaints filed by the insured against the insurance company.”

The IC stated that pre-need companies, meanwhile, decreased by 46.54 percent with 85 complaints in 2023 from 159 complaints

recorded in 2022.

IC data also showed complaints against life insurance companies reduced by 14.19 percent to 665 from 775 in 2022. Complaints against non-life insurance companies also declined by 11.70 percent with 838 in 2023 from 949 the previous year, based on the data.

Insurance Commissioner Reynaldo A. Regalado pointed out that the efficient and prompt resolution of complaints will increase the insuring public’s confidence that the insurance products they purchase will protect them during unfortunate events such as death or loss of livelihood.

“We believe that if the insuring public becomes aware that valid insurance claims are paid out promptly, and disputed claims are resolved expeditiously either through the mandated complaints resolution channels of insurance companies, our claims mediation process, or through case adjudication,” Regalado said at the 75th Anniversary celebration of the IC last week.

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto, who was also present in the anniversary celebration, instructed IC to uphold its efforts in enforcing the rights of financial consumers and ensure the financial stability of the commission’s regulated entities to protect the insuring public.

“A credible insurance industry encourages more people to avail themselves of financial protection. That is important to strengthening our people’s financial resilience in the face of so many uncertainties,” Recto said.