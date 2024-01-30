Cleanfuel to implement price adjustments on diesel, gasoline

BMPlusCleanfuel to implement price adjustments on diesel, gasolineBMPlusJanuary 30, 20241 minute read Cleanfuel will implement price adjustment, effective Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 4:01pm. Cleanfuel will increase prices of diesel by P1.30 per liter and gasoline by P2.80 per liter. 0 0 0 0 Share 0 Tweet 0 Pin it 0 Share 0 Previous Article BMPlus The best Hanabishi appliances to invest in this 2024 BMPlusJanuary 30, 2024 Know more Next Article BMPlus SM Markets brings home the taste of Australia BMPlusJanuary 30, 2024 Know more Know more Know more 3 min BMPlus SM Markets brings home the taste of Australia BMPlusJanuary 30, 2024 Know more 2 min BMPlus The best Hanabishi appliances to invest in this 2024 BMPlusJanuary 30, 2024 Know more 4 min BMPlus Mariposa Mews: Sustainable luxury in urban living BMPlusJanuary 29, 2024 Know more 3 min BMPlus Pandemic aesthetic business stands strong with opening of 11th clinic, first mall branch BMPlusJanuary 29, 2024 Know more 2 min BMPlus Dermclinic continues legacy of excellence in skin and hair care under Dr. Angela Pineda’s stewardship BMPlusJanuary 29, 2024 Know more 2 min BMPlus Love is in the air with Hilton Manila’s ‘Sweet Serenades’, a symphony of passionate Valentine’s Day experiences BMPlusJanuary 29, 2024 Know more 2 min BMPlus Corsa Motorcycle Tires Philippines collaborate with Suzuki Philippines to dominate streets nationwide BMPlusJanuary 29, 2024 Know more 2 min BMPlus Sneak peek into the upcoming vivo V30 Series BMPlusJanuary 29, 2024 Know more 1 min SoundStrip Tickets for ‘Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical’ now available SoundStripJanuary 29, 2024 Know more 2 min BMPlus Globe launches free Gadget Xchange Program for worry-free gadget care BMPlusJanuary 29, 2024 Know more 6 min Column Marketing Why I think Jo Koy was a winner at the Golden Globes Joy Lumawig-BuensalidoJanuary 29, 2024 Know more 3 min SoundStrip Ebe Dancel reschedules ‘Dramachine’ 20 Years Anniversary Show at 123 Block to February 3 SoundStripJanuary 28, 2024 Know more 5 min SoundStrip FREE FLOWING | Rock band Agos on evolving with the times John Eiron R. FranciscoJanuary 28, 2024 Know more 5 min SoundStrip Nicole Asensio to launch ‘Mind Over Matter’ on January 30 SoundStripJanuary 28, 2024 Know more 2 min Show SoundStrip ‘Rama, Hari’ returns for 2024 Dance Season BMPlusJanuary 28, 2024 Know more 2 min BMPlus Globe’s innovations head wins prestigious engineering awards BMPlusJanuary 27, 2024 Know more 1 min BMPlus Newport World Resorts earns recognition as Advocacy Marketing Company of the Year BMPlusJanuary 27, 2024 Know more 2 min BMPlus The Podium’s Kiddo-preneur fair: A celebration of creativity, innovation, and financial literacy BMPlusJanuary 27, 2024 Know more 2 min BMPlus Experience the all-new Mitsubishi Triton: Test drive, thrill, and take it home BMPlusJanuary 27, 2024 Know more 2 min BMPlus Unveiling vivo Y27s upgraded: Bigger storage at 256GB BMPlusJanuary 26, 2024