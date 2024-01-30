`

Today’s front page, Sunday, January 28, 2024

a1 front sunday 012824

Cleanfuel to implement price adjustments on diesel, gasoline

Cleanfuel will implement price adjustment, effective Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 4:01pm.

417469533 2142313346119342 3879694767967948115 n

Cleanfuel will increase prices of diesel by P1.30 per liter and gasoline by P2.80 per liter.

