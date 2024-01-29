Waste-to-energy tech more harmful–groups

THE Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA) said over the weekend the waste-to-energy (WTE) technology offers “false solutions” to waste management because it is more expensive and allegedly more toxic.

According to the group, incineration is the only known method to convert waste to energy. However, it said that the industry “greenwashes incineration as ‘waste-to-energy’ despite generating minimal amounts of usable energy.”

“Incineration, in particular, stands out as one of the most environmentally harmful and costly waste disposal methods,” said the GAIA. “Incinerators are dirtier than the rest of the energy sources. They emit 3.8 times as much greenhouse gases,” it added.

The GAIA also said incinerators transform waste into toxic ash which would only worsen air and water pollution. It said that the ash generated by WTE is more toxic than the waste that was burned to produce electricity. “This toxic ash causes harm to human health, increasing asthma risks, reduced lung function and greater hospital admission,” according to the group.

“In addition, incinerators are costly to build and run, wasting billions of taxpayer money that could go into real zero waste solutions,” it added.

Another group, Zero Waste Asia, said WTE was neither a “just” nor “transitional” energy source.

The International Finance Corp. (IFC) and the Asian Development Bank “must stop funding WTE projects to replace coal plants positioned as a renewable source of energy,” said Zero Waste Asia.

“Worse, privatizing the waste sector almost always displaces waste pickers. It is urgent to phase out these false solutions,” it said.

Ronald Steenblik, senior technical advisor of the Sustainable Just Economic Systems (SJES), said WTE plants do reduce plastic as a physical waste but also produce large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

“Residuals from burning plastics also have to be disposed of properly,” he added.

Steenblik also said that WTE plants are expensive. “They, too, produce a lot of waste. And in the end, burning fuel derived from plastics adds CO2 to the atmosphere.”

During the second round of Green Energy Auction last year, there were no bidders for waste-to-energy.

One of the reasons cited by Energy Secretary Raphael PM. Lotilla was supply limitation.

“If one puts up a waste-to-energy facility that will be able to recover investment over a 15-year or 20-year period, they will need a stable supply of waste. But if the supply of waste is not going to be assured to them, they’re not going to waste good investment,” Lotilla said.