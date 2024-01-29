Tighter monitoring of food supply pushed

The Department of Agriculture (DA) should closely monitor the supply of food products to prevent price fluctuations, according to a lawmaker.

AGRI Party-list Rep. Wilbert T. Lee issued the call after Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. ordered the suspension of onion imports in a bid to prevent onion prices from falling.

“Kung noong nakaraang taon, ang problema natin ay napakamahal ng presyo ng sibuyas, ngayon, ang problema naman natin ay sobrang mura na nito,” he said in a statement.

“Kawawa naman po ang ating mga lokal na magsasaka dahil sa huli, sila ang malulugi at magdurusa. Kaya paigtingin pa sana ng gobyerno ang supply monitoring para maiwasan ang mga ganitong sitwasyon.”

According to the DA, farm gate prices of onion have fallen to P50 to P70 per kilo due to the increased supply. Prices could further drop next month when more onions are harvested.

This is a complete opposite to the situation in December 2022 when onion prices skyrocketed to a record high P720 a kilo due to dwindling supply.

“Isipin ninyo, ang DA na mismo ang nagsabi na sa ibang mga lugar sa Nueva Ecija, bumagsak na sa P20 kada kilo ang presyo ng sibuyas. Let us not wait for our farmers to throw away their harvest to cut their losses because it would be cheaper for them to do so,” the Bicolano lawmaker said.

Nueva Ecija produces 97 percent of onions in Luzon. Luzon, meanwhile, contributes 65 percent to the country’s onion supply.

“Dapat mas maayos ang monitoring and projection natin lalo na at mayroon pang El Niño. Mahirap kapag nasa kasagsagan na tayo ng tagtuyot ay saka pa lang natin ma-re-realize na kailangan pala natin mag-angkat,” Lee said.

“On the flip side, mahirap din na kapag umaapaw na tayo sa supply at bagsak na bagsak na ang presyo ng mga farm goods ay saka pa lang tayo titigil sa importasyon.”