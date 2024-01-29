Tickets for ‘Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical’ now available

Better get ready for the big night, theater and OPM fans. Newport World Resorts officially opens ticket-selling for the much-awaited musical starting January 26. Tickets will be available for performances beginning April 26.

Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical is the newest Filipino musical from Newport World Resorts’ production outfit Full House Theater Company set to debut on April 26 at the award-winning Newport Performing Arts Theater.

The musical features an all-female lead cast consisting of Kyle Napuli, Marynor Madamesila, Tex Ordoñez-De Leon, and Natasha Cabrera, with supporting roles played by Noel Comia, Pepe Herrera, Jasper Jimenez, and Nicco Manalo.

Directed by Dexter M. Santos and written by Rody Vera, the musical uses the music of Parokya ni Edgar to tell the story of a whirlwind of unpredictable twists around four women who find themselves at the crossroads of their individual challenges. As fate intertwines their paths, they embark on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery, resilience, and unbreakable bonds.

Tickets are available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets: PHP 5,525 (SVIP), PHP 4,420 (VIP), PHP 3,315 (GOLD), PHP 2,210 (SILVER), and PHP 1,105 (BRONZE). For inquiries on bulk and show buyers, contact the Newport World Resorts National Sales Team via JhayR dela Cruz at 0917 818 9847, Raf Sangco at 0917 807 9387, James Rodriguez at 0917 829 2173 and Paulo San Jose at 0917 810 5031.