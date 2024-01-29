`

Thanks but no thanks: Resupply for BRP Sierra Madre troops to continue sans CCG ‘imprimatur’

It is the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)’s mission to provide for the needs of troops manning the BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57) and it does not need any permission from any country to do so.

This was stressed by AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla when asked to comment on reports claiming that the China Coast Guard (CCG) have allowed the country to resupply its troops there as a temporary measure.

“We do not actually need any permission from any country for us to do so,” she added.

Also, Padilla said it is the AFP’s mandate to provide the needed supply for its troops manning these outposts in the West Philippine Sea.

“(It is the mission) of the AFP to give our troops the required provisions that they need for their morale and welfare and the AFP will continue to do so,” she added.

Padilla added that the AFP would be doing this with the assistance of other concerned agencies.

