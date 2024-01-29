Tesda urged to leave skills dev’t tack to private sector

THE Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) must be decoupled to focus on its regulator role and leave the provision of skills development programs to the private sector, an economist said.

According to Alvin P. Ang, chairman of the Ateneo de Manila University Department of Economics, the national government should consider decoupling the functions of Tesda to create a more competitive environment in the technical education sector.

Ang pointed out that Tesda is currently being overburdened by offering skills development programs to the public instead of focusing on its role of being a regulator. He explained that Tesda should just stick to its regulatory function and transfer to the private sector the implementation of technical education and skills development programs.

In doing so, more Filipinos nationwide would have access to technical education and skills development programs at a more competitive cost, the economist explained.

“Ang problema lahat ay sinasalo nila. Imbes na regulator sila, ang ginawa nila siya na rin nag-provide: siya nagre-regulate, siya rin nag-o-offer,” Ang told the BusinessMirror in a recent interview. “[If we decouple and there is private sector participation] mas dadami [ang nag-o-offer]. Hindi naman kaya ng Tesda [i-cater] ang buong Pilipinas, mas made-delegate nila [if it focuses on regulation].”

The economist further explained that the decoupling would also be cost efficient as it would reduce costs for the government while programs offered by the private sector would be affordable as there would be competition.

Ang proposes that the budget being used by the Tesda in offering technical education can be converted into a voucher system that would provide scholarships to Filipinos nationwide. The government has reportedly alloted about P15.2 billion for Tesda projects this year. A statement by the Department of Budget and Management read that Tesda’s “Supporting Innovation in the Philippine Technical and Vocational Education Training System” will be allotted P1.8 billion “to modernize the country’s technical and vocational education and training system.”

“The government would still offer scholarships, like a voucher system wherein [the interested Filipinos] would go to [Tesda-accredited private sector players],” he said.

“People at Tesda are good. But they are overwhelmed because they need to deliver [the education needs] while maintaining the standards,” Ang added.

Furthermore, he noted that the operational costs that the Tesda incurs from implementing its educational programs could be used to help start-up private sectors that would train Filipinos improve their services in a decoupled scenario.

“The operational costs will now be transferred to the private sector or they can help private start-ups to train Filipinos. Because at present, [Tesda] regulates and at the same time offers [programs]. What are you regulating? Konting private [sector],” he said.

According to Tesda’s website, the government agency is expected to “devolve” its training functions to local government units while involving industry or employers in skills training.