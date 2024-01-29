PUP DOMINATES AS TOP TALENT SOURCE

Around 29,000 high school students gathered at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Santa Mesa, Manila, on Sunday, January 28, 2024, to take the entrance examination. According to a recent survey by online job portal JobStreet, PUP

has kept its position as the leading source of hireable employees among colleges and universities for two consecutive years.

The survey revealed that PUP secured the top spot as the school “where most employers source their candidates” with a significant 23 percent, followed by the University of the Philippines at 9 percent, and De La Salle University at 7 percent.

