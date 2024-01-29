Prepare for PSEi turnaround, COL tells investors

Investors in the local equities market should prepare for the stock market’s eventual turnaround as the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) consolidated its base last year.

Juanis Barredo, COL Financial Group Inc.’s chief technical analyst, said amid the ongoing rise in the PSEi, investors and traders should be prepared to time their entry when the market corrects, especially since the main index is just inches away from its resistance level of 6,700.

Barredo said the market could hit between 7,100 and 7,500 this year.

On Friday, the PSEi closed at 6,686.09, up 12.59 points from Thursday’s 6,673.50. So far in its fourth week, the main index is up 182.55 points from last year’s close.

“The only thing we need to climb is one more obstacle at 6,700. And if we can clear that particular resistance point, I think you’ll probably see a bit more viable movement into the market,” Barredo in a briefing with clients on Friday.

“Both the Philippines and the US are a bit stretched and could do some correction. And we should take this as an opportunity that will allow us to be able to jump back into the market and, and have a little bit of more upside, rather than where we are today—if you’re looking at where we are compared to a 7,100 or 7,500 target.”

Barredo said the momentum of the market, however, may get derailed in the likelihood of a delayed rate cut in the US, which many analysts could start in May, the result of the US election, and the escalation of supply bottlenecks caused by the conflict in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

“Let’s say they delay that for one quarter or maybe even two, then that might be a surprise to the market that they might not take too well,” he said.

“Second are problems in the US elections, because they do have one coming in November. And there’s a name coming back up into the picture that might change the whole course of how things are moving. So that clearly may pose some degree of risk,” he said, referring to former US president Donald Trump.

Barredo said investors should keep their eye on the recovery ball, as this is where the country is headed.

“We’ve seen the worst; we’ve seen a higher note to the market that paints a very good picture already, and that there are clearly some strong trending issues that are positioning ourselves into the market. And you have to learn how to be able to prepare yourself to take advantage of these things, especially when corrections appear.”

Meanwhile, the PSE said it retained the composition of PSEi during its regular review covering trading activity for January to December 2023.

This is the second straight review that the PSE decided to retain the composition of the 30 most liquid and well-capitalized listed firms.

“The review of the composition of the indices was based on the policy on index management,” the PSE said in its circular.

For the PSE MidCap index, it kicked out Filinvest Reit Corp. and replaced it with Petron Corp.

The MidCap Index provides information on companies outside the PSEi that have an established track record of performance and have the potential to grow even further as they expand business and market share in their respective industries.

For the PSE Dividend Yield Index, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. and GMA Network Inc. were both out and were replaced by China Banking Corp. and Synergy Grid and Development Phils. Inc.

The said index focuses on companies that consistently give high-yielding dividends. The 20 companies in this index are selected based on liquidity and three-year average dividend yield performance.

The changes will take effect on February 5.

