PNP reports Bagong Pilipinas’ launch peaceful, incident-free

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said that the successful “Bagong Pilipinas” Kick-Off Rally held Sunday at the Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park, Manila was peaceful and incident free.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo, in a statement, said 3,587 police secured the event where an estimated 400,000 individuals participated.

“The event witnessed an impressive attendance of 400,000 individuals, with the utmost priority given to the safety and security of all participants, ensured by the deployment of 3,587 PNP personnel in the vicinity,” she added.

The PNP actively participated in the event by providing frontline services through the Serbisyo Fair.

Services offered included the issuance of Licenses to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) and National Police Clearance, with the latter being provided free of charge to first-time job seekers.

Fajardo said the PNP remains unwavering in its dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all Filipinos as the country embarks on this journey toward a new and vibrant future.

The activity, led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., revolved around the theme of “Bagong Pilipinas,” symbolizing a comprehensive approach to governance and leadership.

The Chief Executive also emphasized that Bagong Pilipinas is not merely a new partisan coalition, but an embodiment of ideals that unite Filipinos, transcending political affiliations, religious beliefs, and economic status.

It also serves as a clarion call for transformation across all sectors of society and government.

“Government must lead by example, providing a blueprint that inspires hope and promises change,” Marcos said.

The President also urged government officials, employees, and citizens alike to rally around these principles, fostering a renewed perspective on what it means to be Filipino.

Marcos also acknowledged the pivotal role played by law enforcement and emergency responders and urged them to immediately respond to all calls of assistance.

“Sa mga pulis at bumbero, tiyakin ninyo ang agarang pagresponde sa bawat tawag at sumbong [to all police officers and firemen, make sure of your immediate response to any call for assistance],” he added.

The President also called for a reduction in crime rates, emphasizing the collective effort required to create a safer nation.

“Ang inyong sigasig ay susuklian natin ng suporta of [your hard work will be rewarded by the provision of] ample resources to move, to communicate, and to solve the problem that we are faced with, including tools that prevent a different kind of stealing. When [the] content[s] of e-wallets is picked by cybercriminals, when their dirty hands reach our children through computer screens—we will boost the defenses of our people against criminalities. More than paying tribute to their resilience, we will provide them with resources,” Marcos stressed.

