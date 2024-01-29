PLDT: Cyberattacks surge in 2023

The PLDT Group said on Sunday it thwarted 16 billion cyberattacks in 2023, ballooning by 9,000 percent from only 182 million attacks the year prior.

This dramatic surge signals a substantial escalation in cyber threats in the Philippines, compelling PLDT to call for government oversight of a national cybersecurity master plan.

“PLDT and Smart’s robust cybersecurity culture has enabled us to fend off these attempts from breaching our network and assets. We are always on our toes, and we continue to beef up our capabilities. Our cybersecurity agents undergo regular training. We upgrade our tools. And we engage partners who can help us secure our most important asset—our customers,” PLDT Chief Information Security Officer Angel T. Redoble said.

The group reported blocking over a billion cyberattacks monthly, with the peak in November and December, where each month saw over three billion attempts.

Redoble said the seasonal spike in cyber-attacks, noting the heightened vigilance during holidays to protect not only the company but also the Filipino people dependent on their services.

“Cyberattacks surge during holidays because that’s when people are distracted by the festivities. But for us, that’s when we are at the highest alert level. We’re not only protecting the company, but the entire Filipino people who rely on our services, especially in an increasingly digital landscape.”

The cybersecurity challenges extend beyond private organizations, with government websites also facing significant attacks in 2023, some of which are suspected to be state-sponsored and linked to geopolitical tensions.

Redoble said there is a need for government-led coordination in cybersecurity, urging for a “unified strategy” to protect national infrastructure like energy, telecoms, and financial services.

“We are in the middle of a cyber war. We need to secure our country’s vital infrastructures like energy, telecoms, and financial services. If we talk about cyber resiliency, stakeholders—both private entities and government units—must collaborate. And we need the government to orchestrate our efforts.”

He noted that the PLDT Group continues to engage external partners to further boost its cybersecurity capabilities.

Recently, the Group’s Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) has joined the global Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST), giving the telco group access to valuable data and tools that will further beef up its formidable playbook against cyberthreats and attacks.