PHL got most of the region’s cyber attacks in ’23–report

CYBERSECURITY provider Palo Alto Networks has highlighted five critical trends that will shape the cybersecurity landscape in the Philippines and the greater Asia Pacific for 2024.

Palo Alto has released its Networks’ State of Cybersecurity Report, which highlights that the Philippines experienced the highest number of disruptive cyberattacks in Southeast Asia last year, with 29 percent of local organizations experiencing a 50-percent-or-more increase in incidents.

The report identifies a surge in hacktivism and cyber-first campaigns as a key trend for 2024.

With major global events like the Olympics and regional elections on the horizon, hacktivism is expected to shift towards digital platforms. The accessibility of cybercrime-as-a-service models has lowered the technical barrier, enabling activists with minimal technical skills to execute large-scale attacks.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to play a contradictory role in cybersecurity. While AI has the potential to strengthen defense mechanisms, it also opens new vulnerabilities for cyberattacks, the report said. It further warned of AI’s use in creating sophisticated phishing scams and highlights the need for vigilance against AI-related vulnerabilities.

The report further said that operational technology (OT) systems, crucial to industrial organizations, are increasingly at risk due to the convergence of IT and OT. Palo Alto urges organizations to prioritize cybersecurity in their OT systems to mitigate the heightened risk to these networks.

Another significant trend is the consolidation of cybersecurity tools. The report underscores the inefficiencies stemming from the use of disparate security tools and advocates for their consolidation. This move is expected to enhance the response time to security threats and streamline the management of cybersecurity frameworks.

Lastly, the report emphasizes securing multi and hybrid cloud environments as organizations continue to adopt cloud technologies. A unified security strategy across different cloud providers is essential to manage the complexities and security challenges in these environments.

“Going into 2024, highly motivated cybercriminals, nation state attackers and hacktivists will continue to innovate, expand and exploit – not much we can do to slow that down. However, we could and should definitely address the complexity of our security capabilities with AI to make them more effective and cost efficient,” Palo Alto Networks Regional Chief Security Officer Ian Lim said.

Last year, organizations saw unprecedented levels of cybercrime with bad actors using ransomware to target critical infrastructures and found novel techniques to exploit emerging technologies like generative AI to ill-effect. In the Philippines, several government offices fell victim to cybercattacks, jeopardizing personally-identifiable information of millions of Filipinos.

“In 2023, we’ve seen mature organizations, who invest heavily in cybersecurity, still falling victim to debilitating cyber attacks.”

This is due to the tenacity and ingenuity of attackers who exploit cyber hygiene issues or find novel ways to compromise legacy defenses. Another key reason for these breaches lies in the complexity of security capabilities in most modern organizations. They use an average of 31.58 disparate security tools to protect their highly interconnected and innovative environments. The lack of correlation and the level of noise generated by these tools creates immense visibility gaps and dampens their ability for detection and response,” Lim noted.