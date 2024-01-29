Nissan: Right policies will spur growth of EV in PHL

Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan said key policies will likely allow the electric vehicle (EV) industry in the Philippines to grow by as much as 10 percent in the next few years.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo last week, Nissan Asean President Isao Sekiguchi said the performance of the EV sector in countries in the region will vary. Singapore, he said, is leading in terms of EV penetration, followed by Thailand.

“Thailand last month was about 14 percent of total market while Singapore is about 18 percent. Presence of EV in the Philippines is still marginal. I see the EV market, including the Philippines, will probably grow 5 percent, maybe 10 percent.

We see more percentage from Thailand and also from Singapore and also from Vietnam. It is somewhere from 15 to 20 percent. So Philippines, Indonesia and some other markets in Asean, we still see up to 5-10 percent,” said Sekiguchi.

Incentives, EV charging stations, cost, and consumer confidence are some of the driving factors that will increase EV market in the Philippines.

“[In the] Philippines, I think it will come but what makes the breakthrough to a certain extent is the policy. Specific policy, I would say, is to give incentive. Policy will play a greater role, monetary or nonmonetary benefits,” said Sekiguchi.

Department of Energy (DOE) officials, who were also in Tokyo last week, said incentives must also be extended to hybrid EVs.

“We have discussed this already with the Tariff Commission and the EUMB [Energy Utilization Management Bureau] is working with DTI [Department of Trade and Industry] in coming up with a cost-benefit analysis.

We have already flagged this before the secretaries that we really have to extend the incentives to include hybrid, two wheeled and three-wheeled electric vehicles for friendlier zero-tariff treatment. What was extended to pure EV should also be extended to hybrid EVs, two wheel and three-wheel,” said DOE Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella.

DOE-EUMB Director Patrick Aquino said a group is extensively preparing a detailed proposal to be presented to the Tariff Commission.

“In terms of getting an actual issuance, the President exercises power when the Congress is not in session. So we’re looking at the Easter window, Holy Week. We’re looking at that, hopefully to be in place within the year, but the publishing of the EO [Executive Order] should happen when Senate and the House are not in session,” Aquino said.

Based on DOE data, the cumulative number of EV registration as of end-2022 stood at 9,666. In the previous years, registered EVs reached 8,594 in 2021; 7364 in 2021; 6,900 in 2019; 6,194 in 2018; 2,304 in 2017; 899 in 2016; 346 in 2015; and 145 in 2014.

With an increasing number of EVs available in the market and a surge in individual interest, the DOE believes that the value proposition of EVs is “becoming increasingly evident,” especially in light of rising oil prices and growing concerns about air pollution.

“Speaking about the Philippines market in the Asean, it is one of growing markets overall. We see that the market will continue to grow in the coming years,” Sekiguchi said.

In October last year, DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla proposed the temporary removal of import tariffs on electric motorcycles.

Aside from the issuance of EO 12, which reduces the tariff rates to 0 percent on completely built-up units of certain EVs for a period of five years, Lotilla said his office has likewise proposed the temporary removal of tariff rates on import duties on electric motorcycles like EVs plied in hybrids and hybrid EVs as well as their parts and components.

“By eliminating the tariff rates for these items, we can provide consumers in both private and public sectors with greater opportunities to choose EVs over traditional vehicles. We are now awaiting feedback from the Tariff Commission on this proposal,” said Lotilla.

He said the DOE is also working with stakeholders to establish mechanisms for EV charging stations including the issuance of standards.