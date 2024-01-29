NGCP vows to complete more transmission projects after MVIP energization last week

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) assured the completion of more transmission projects very soon following last week’s full energization of the P51.3-billion Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection (MVIP) project.

“We are not done yet. After the MVIP, several big- ticket projects will see completion in the next months, in the next years, and within the 10-year horizon transmission plan. We are at the precipice of a modernized, world-class transmission system,” said NGCP President Anthony Almeda.

The MVIP is comprised of a 184 circuit-kilometer (ckm) high-voltage direct current (HVDC) submarine transmission line connecting the power grids of Mindanao and Visayas with a transfer capacity of 450 megawatts (MW) expandable to as much as 900MW. The project also includes converter stations in both regions and more than 500ckm of overhead lines to facilitate the flow of electricity.

NGCP conducted a simultaneous ceremonial switch-on in Manila, Cebu and Lanao del Norte to mark the successful full energization of the MVIP. The energization ceremony was held at the Malacañan Palace last week, led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., NGCP’s Dumanjug Converter Station in Cebu, and Lala Converter Station in Lanao del Norte, and witnessed by key national and local government officials.

NGCP said it has so far infused over P300 billion in grid expansion initiatives, constructing 28 new substations, installing more transmission lines, upgrading existing facilities, and more than doubling transformer capacities. This translates to continuously improving grid performance, including lower transmission rates.

Almeda said the grid operator is ready to take on more transmission projects, citing “so many economic opportunities,” beginning with a stable energy industry and strong partnerships.

“With our strong partnership at the heart of NGCP, we already have access to the technology powering the global leaders in the renewable energy space. With this, we are more than ready and willing to take on the laudable and ambitious dream of a greener, more renewable energy [RE]-friendly energy industry to keep up with the demands of a rapidly developing country and changing economic landscape,” he said.

“All you have to do, Mr. President, is tell us, and we will build the infrastructure you need to power our renewable energy aspirations,” Almeda added.

The MVIP was certified as an Energy Project of National Significance (EPNS). However, it still encountered various difficulties, particularly on right-of-way due to opposition of landowners and long and tedious judicial processes, protracted permitting process by local government units, security issues in certain areas in Mindanao, various requests for rerouting, submarine cable damage by an external party, and the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

In September 2023, the Cebu-Magdugo 230 kilovolt (kV) line, which is crucial to fully utilize the 450MW transfer of power on the Visayas side, was also the subject of a temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by the Supreme Court.

NGCP commended the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for the proactive support extended in coordinating with local government units (LGU) affected by several critical transmission projects.

“With the DILG’s assistance, NGCP was able to secure 26 building permits from affected LGUs traversed by MVIP. We are grateful for the assistance of Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., who extended every accommodation and went as far as appointing Assistant Secretary Odie Pasaraba who has been invaluable in our coordination with the LGUs,” stated the company.

An initial load of 22.5 MW was carried by the high voltage submarine and overhead lines from Mindanao to Visayas during its energization and was gradually ramped up to full capacity.

Parts of the MVIP were already completed in 2022, such as the Lala-Aurora 138kV Transmission Line, the 350kV Submarine Cable, and Cable Terminal Stations in Santander, Cebu, and Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte.