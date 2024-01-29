Marina vows reforms to aid local shipping sector’s dev’t

The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) said on Sunday it has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the sustainability and competitiveness of the Philippine local shipping industry through policy reforms.

Marina Administrator Sonia B. Malaluan told members of the General Membership Meeting of the Philippine Coastwise Shipping Association that the agency is “committed to pursue reforms in order to promote the sustainability and competitiveness of the local shipping industry.”

Malaluan outlines the agency’s 10-point agenda, focusing on partnerships for implementing the “Updated Maritime Industry Development Plan 2028” (MIDP 2028).

A report by the Philippine Information Agency said that “the core programs of the MIDP 2028 include modernization and expansion of the Philippine domestic shipping, promotion and expansion of the Philippine overseas shipping, modernization of the Philippine shipbuilding and ship repair industry, and promotion of highly-skilled Filipino and competitive maritime workforce.”

She also emphasized the importance of digitalization and automation, highlighting the upcoming Marina’s Blockchain Enabled Certification System. This initiative aims to streamline processes and enhance safety, particularly for the Roll-on/Roll-off Passenger fleet.

Addressing workforce challenges, Malaluan assured stakeholders of Marina’s commitment to resolving manpower shortages. She announced plans to conduct frequent examinations for licensing boat captains and marine diesel mechanics, responding to industry demand.

“We assure our stakeholders that the Marina will conduct examinations monthly for the issuance of licenses for our boat captains and marine diesel mechanics and as frequently as possible should there be any demand,” she said.