Marcos lauds Iloilo denizens for preserving PHL’s identity

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. lauded the celebration of the Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo for helping preserve the country’s cultural identity.

In his brief message for the celebration, the chief executive recognized the cultural and religious significance of the festival held every fourth Sunday of January.

“Let the Dinagyang Festival serve as a reminder of our collective responsibility to preserve, protect, and promote our identity in these changing times,” Marcos said.

The festival is marked by the colorful ati tribe costumes and the demonstration of devotion to the Sto. Niño (Child Jesus).

“The Dinagyang Festival is a reflection of the rich and colorful mosaic that make up all our indigenous groups, including the brave and enduring Ati people whom we also honor today,” Marcos said.

He also extended his greeting to the people of Iloilo for being able to continue with the celebration of the festival, which he said demonstrates their sense of pride and unity.”

“I wish you a happy and unifying event,” Marcos said.

The festival started last Friday with a fluvial procession in the Iloilo River and procession featuring the image of Sto. Niño at the San Jose de Placer Parish Church.