Love is in the air with Hilton Manila’s ‘Sweet Serenades’, a symphony of passionate Valentine’s Day experiences

Rediscover romance through exquisitely curated and heartfelt celebration packages at Hilton Manila on 14 February 2024

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 2024 — Hilton Manila invites couples to sweeten their Valentine’s Day celebration with its enchanting Sweet Serenades promotion on 14 February 2024. The premier hotel located in the Newport World Resorts complex unveils three exciting offers for lovebirds looking to pamper one another.

For an intimate escape, the “Sweet Indulgence” package includes a captivating overnight stay in a Pool View Executive Room, made more special as couples indulge in a sumptuous six-course set dinner on their private balcony, featuring the star of the evening – the exquisite Beef Wellington. Couples will be served by an in-room butler and be serenaded by a live string duo performance from the Poolside. Available from 13-15 February, the exclusive package at PHP 30,000++ also includes a bottle of sparkling wine, a bouquet of 12 stem roses, and a special welcome amenity for the couple.

For those who prefer more privacy, the “Vubble Pod Embrace” is an enchanting Valentine’s Day package featuring Hilton Manila’s signature air-conditioned glass pods. Couples can indulge in a decadent six-course dinner, featuring Executive Chef Lord Bayaban’s scrumptious Beef Wellington, within the privacy of the Vubble Pod, accompanied by a live performance of a string duo. At the rate of PHP 28,000++, this package also includes a bottle of champagne, 10 Polaroid shots as mementos, a bouquet of 12 stem roses, and personalized butler service to make Valentine’s Day celebrations between 13-15 February truly special.

For a delightful culinary journey, Kusina Sea Kitchens presents “Cupid’s Culinary Extravaganza”, a Valentine’s Dinner Buffet on 14 February priced at PHP 3,000++ per person. The delectable international buffet spread includes sumptuous offerings such as salted crust barramundi fish, herb-roasted chicken, and specially crafted Valentine desserts accompanied with free-flowing beverages. In addition to that, women will receive a beautiful rose, adding a touch of elegance to the evening.

Make this Valentine’s Day one to remember with Hilton Manila’s Sweet Serenades, where upscale, enticing, and romantic experiences await. For inquiries and reservations, please call +63 2 7239 7788, send an email to MNLPH_F&Binquiries@hilton.com or visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/mnlphhi-hilton-manila/.