‘Love. Die. Repeat.’, ‘Asawa ng Asawa Ko’ and ‘Stolen Life’ stars join Dinagyang Festival 2024

Festive January continues in the country’s City of Love as GMA Regional TV brought the stars of the hit series Love. Die. Repeat., Asawa ng Asawa Ko and Stolen Life to Iloilo City on Saturday to join the colorful celebration of the Dinagyang Festival 2024.

A fun-filled weekend unfolded as Jennylyn Mercado and Mike Tan from GMA’s Love. Die. Repeat., together with Carla Abellana from the network’s Stolen Life and Bruce Roeland from Asawa ng Asawa Ko brought unparalleled entertainment that made for unforgettable celebration for all Ilonggos. Audiences delighted with their exciting performances and other surprises in the Kapuso Fiesta at Robinsons Iloilo on Saturday afternoon.

“The month of January is definitely jam-packed for GMA Regional TV as we participate in the country’s biggest festivals, including Iloilo City’s Dinagyang Festival. All the preparations we’ve been doing for these festivities are indeed very fulfilling as nothing beats the beautiful smiles we see from Kapuso fans whenever their favorite GMA artists are brought closer to their homes. To all Kapusong Ilonggos, may you enjoy our special treat for you this Dinagyang Festival,” says senior vice president and head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.

GMA Regional TV made the much-anticipated Dinagyang Festival extra special on January 28 with Hala Bira! The GMA Regional TV Dinagyang Festival 2024 Special Coverage via www.gmaregionaltv.com, GMA Regional TV’s YouTube and Facebook accounts, and GMA Regional TV News’ Twitter/X account beginning at 7:30 am.

