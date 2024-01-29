Jollibee opens 100th branch in North America

Fastfood company Jollibee Foods Corp. has opened its 100th store in British Columbia, Canada.

The opening comes as the brand continues its accelerated push in North America, the world’s largest quick-service restaurant market and a key geographic pillar in the company’s strategy to become one of the top five fastfood chain in the world.

“We have come a long way from our first store in North America in Daly City back in 1998,” Ernesto Tanmantiong, president and CEO, of Jollibee group said.

“The launch of our 100th store in North America is a crucial milestone for us, demonstrating the strength of our Jollibee North America team and the continued support of our diverse fanbase. We hope you will continue to cheer us on as we open the next 100 stores in North America.”

Jollibee’s 100th location is situated at 12047 72nd Avenue in the highly popular Strawberry Hill Shopping Center, with the first customer queueing as early as soon as 12:15 p.m. the previous day, a 20-hour wait.

Customers flocked to have a taste of Jollibee bestsellers, such as Jollibee’s signature Jolly Crispy Chicken, known as Chickenjoy in the Philippines and other markets, chicken sandwich and Peach Mango Pie.

“The support we received when we opened was incredible to witness,” Maribeth dela Cruz, president of Jollibee Group North America Asian Brands, said.

“The fans here in British Columbia are amazing, and we’re thrilled to be expanding our footprint with this second location in such a vibrant and welcoming community,” she said.

Jollibee’s 100th North America followed the opening in Sterling Heights, Michigan, USA–its first in the state of Michigan.

The brand has more than 1,600 restaurants across 17 countries and is quickly expanding across North America.