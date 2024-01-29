Janitors, security guards among majority of agency workers

MORE than half of agency workers are janitors, security guards, and factory workers, according to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Data from the Module on Employment data based on the Integrated Survey on Labor and Employment showed there were 590,779 agency workers nationwide as of August 2022.

More than half or 373,691 of these employees are low-skilled workers. A total of 199,144 are working as janitors and security guards while 174,547 are production or assembly line workers.

“A total of 16,954 establishments or around 46.7 percent of the total establishments contracted out or outsourced services of workers from manpower agencies,” PSA said.

Across industries, firms in the Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply had the highest proportion of establishments with agency-hired workers at 78.2 percent.

This was followed by Real Estate Activities at 62.8 percent and Human Health and Social Work Activities except Public Work Activities at 60.3 percent.

Apart from janitorial and security service providers as well as factory workers, the top 10 jobs performed by agency workers were repair, maintenance, and construction services accounting for 35,460 workers; packaging, 33,562; and warehousing, 25,707.

The top 10 list is completed by marketing and sales workers at 23,211; messengerial, 20,817; logistics or transport, 20,389; food or catering services, 13,766; and general administrative services, 13,307.

Meanwhile, there were only 11,134 Persons with disabilities (PWDs) employed in establishments with 20 or more workers as of August 2022.

“Employed persons with disabilities [PWDs] accounted for 0.2 percent or around 11,134,” PSA said.

The bulk or 7,303 PWDs are employed in the Services industry. More than half of these workers or 3,767 are working in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles as well as administrative and support service activities.

The data showed 2,653 PWDs were working in establishments engaged in the administrative and support service activities while 1,114 were in wholesale and retail trade.

It can also be noted that the industry that employed the most PWDs was manufacturing with 3,125 of these workers.

The industries that employed the least PWDs were the mining and quarrying industry with only 30 workers with disabilities as well as the arts, entertainment and recreation industry with only 36 workers.

The data showed there were a total of 5.37 million workers employed in formal establishments with 20 or more workers as of August 2022.

This was higher by 0.9 percent compared with the 5.32 million workers reported in June 2020 and by 7.2 percent compared with the 5.01 million workers in June 2018.

By major industry group, administrative and support service activities contributed the largest share of 1.55 million employed persons or 28.9 percent of the total employed persons.

This was followed by manufacturing with 1.06 million workers at 19.7 percent and wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles with 0.65 million workers or 12.1 percent of the total.