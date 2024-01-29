IPOPHL and PEZA pact upholds IP system protection in ecozones

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) inked an agreement with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) to promote intellectual property (IP) protection to current and potential investors in special economic zones.

“By underlining the importance of protecting and enforcing IP rights in these areas, current and potential companies and investors can do business in the Philippines knowing their IP assets are in safe hands,” IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba said.

In a statement on Monday, IPOPHL said Barba and PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga signed last December a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a biennial work plan to promote IP protection to current and potential investors in special economic zones.

Along with the work plan, IPOPHL said the two parties are set to “mainstream” IP into PEZA’s “developmental” goals by conducting knowledge orientation and skills training to its officials and staff.

For PEZA’s part, Panga said this deal can “simplify our procedures to make it easy for our locators—those particularly applying for patents and trademarks.”

The PEZA chief said from their end, they would look into inputs from their investors.

On the other hand, Barba emphasized that IPOPHL wants “to boost the confidence of foreign direct investors where PEZA is a key player.”

“As such, our goal here is to assure investors that the Philippines is a suitable and secure destination with a strong IP system where investments are protected,” the IPOPHL chief said.

As of December 2023, PEZA reported it hosts 422 economic zones and 4,352 locator companies/projects nationwide.

Of the 422 economic zones, 300 are IT Parks and Centers; 78 Manufacturing; 24 Agro-Industrial Parks; 17 Tourism; 3 Medical Tourism.

The investment promotion agency approved P175.71 billion worth of investments in 2023, 25 percent up from the P140.70 billion investment approvals recorded in 2022.

Data from PEZA showed its top ecozone locator investments from 1995 to 2022 came from Japan, Philippines, US, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Singapore, and Korea.

In terms of product sectors, top PEZA-approved investments are into Electronics/semiconductors, IT services, and Metals/Fabricated Metal Products.