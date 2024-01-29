In support of local infra dev’t, Bong Go inspects construction of Kalinga road

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go, as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has extended his support for the ongoing construction of the Bono-Bongat Road in Rizal, Kalinga. The project, which is set to enhance connectivity and economic growth in the area, was visited by Go on Thursday, January 25.

During his visit, Go expressed his commitment to supporting projects that drive progress in developing areas.

“Ang pagpapabuti ng imprastraktura sa ating mga liblib na lugar ay susi sa pag-unlad ng ating bansa,” he stated.

Go also highlighted the project’s potential impact, saying, “Sa pamamagitan ng proyektong ito, mas mapapadali ang pagbiyahe at kalakalan sa Rizal, Kalinga, na mag-aambag sa mas mabilis na pag-unlad ng komunidad at ekonomiya.”

The senator’s visit underscores the government’s focus on inclusive growth, particularly in regions historically lacking infrastructure support. By prioritizing projects like the Bono-Bongat Road, Go said his goal is to help create a more balanced and equitable development across the nation.

To further boost economic development and improve public service delivery in the province, Go has supported several other projects in the province. These include rehabilitating roads in Balbalan, Pinukpuk, and Tinglayan, installing street lights in Rizal and Tinglayan, constructing waterworks in Lubuagan, and acquiring an ambulance unit for the local government of Rizal.

Meanwhile, Go also reminded the residents that there are six Malasakit Centers in the Cordillera Administrative Region if they require assistance to cover their medical expenses.

These Malasakit Centers are located at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, Benguet General Hospital in La Trinidad, Far North Luzon General Hospital & Training Center and Conner District Hospital in Apayao, and Luis Hora Memorial Regional Hospital and Bontoc General Hospital in Mountain Province.

With a total of 159 centers established nationwide, the Malasakit Centers program has already provided assistance to around ten million indigent patients.

Go spearheaded this initiative and later formalized it under Republic Act No. 11463, a legislative measure he principally authored and sponsored.

“Andiyan na po sa loob ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno para sa mga available na medical assistance programs. Target po nito na pababain nito ang inyong hospital bill to the lowest amount possible,” Go explained.

“Huwag ho kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa mga Malasakit Centers. Para po ‘yan sa Pilipino. Nalulungkot po ako tuwing may mga nagaalangan magpatingin sa doctor dahil natatakot sila sa babayaran sa hospital. Pangalagaan niyo po ang inyong kalusugan dahil katumbas ito ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Mayroong Malasakit Center na handang tumulong sa inyo,” he added.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also supported the construction of a Super Health Center (SHC) in Tabuk City, which will offer basic health services, such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit.

Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, making remote patient diagnosis and treatment possible.

Through the collective efforts of DOH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, Jr., is the lead implementing agency that identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed.

Finally, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of the Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which was signed into law by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. on August 24. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

In closing, Go reiterated his support for similar initiatives, ensuring that the needs of every Filipino are addressed.

“Patuloy tayong magtutulungan para sa pagpapaunlad ng ating mga komunidad. Ang bawat Pilipino, anuman ang kanyang pinanggalingan, ay karapat-dapat sa isang maunlad at masaganang buhay,” he concluded.

Go was invited to the 2024 Kalinga Provincial Athletic Meet held in Rizal, Kalinga, on the same day. He then proceeded to Isabela, where he attended the inauguration of a Super Health Center in Mallig town. Go also inspected the Mallig Public Market and a bridge in the town, both projects he had earlier advocated for. He then attended the Bambanti Festival in Ilagan City and joined the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Super Health Center in Echague.