Go joins Dinagyang Fest, lauds Ilonggos for rich culture and community spirit 

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go attended the vibrant Dinagyang Festival at the Freedom Grandstand in Iloilo City on Sunday, January 28.

Go highlighted the importance of cultural celebrations in fostering community spirit and national pride. He praised the organizers and the local government, led by Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon, Rep. Julienne “Jam Jam” Baronda, Councilor Love Baronda and other city officials for their meticulous planning and execution, which ensured a safe and successful event.

The Dinagyang Festival was also attended by fellow senators Lito Lapid, Francis Tolentino, Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Risa Hontiveros, and other public figures as well as local officials led by Governor Arthur “Toto” Rivera Defensor Jr., Uswag Ilonggo Partylist Rep. James “Jojo” Ang, Leganes Mayor Vicente “Junjun” Jaen, among others.

Amid the festivities, Go’s visit will not be complete without helping communities in need. That is why he also provided assistance to 53 victims of typhoon “Egay” from the towns of Pavia, Zarraga, and Iloilo City during his visit. The beneficiaries also received assistance from the National Housing Authority for housing materials to rebuild their houses.

After which, he inspected the Super Health Center being built in Pavia, Iloilo which Go advocated for together with the Department of Health, fellow lawmakers including Rep. Mike Gorriceta who joined him in his visit, as well as Mayor Luigi Gorriceta, Vice Mayor Edsel Gerochi and the rest of the local government.

Furthermore, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, took the opportunity to discuss his ongoing commitment to the province, with a particular focus on health initiatives.

He underscored the presence of Malasakit Centers in the city located at West Visayas State University Medical Center and Western Visayas Medical Center, which offer medical-related assistance to residents. These Malasakit Centers, according to Go, are part of a larger initiative aimed at providing accessible healthcare services to Filipinos.