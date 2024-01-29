Globe launches free Gadget Xchange Program for worry-free gadget care

Recognizing the growing reliance on smartphones in the Philippines and their vital role in daily life, mobile leader Globe launched an exclusive gadget care promotion only for its mobile postpaid customers.

The limited promo started January 22 and will run until March 31, 2024. The promo allows mobile postpaid customers who apply or renew a GPlan to benefit from a complimentary 3-month trial of the innovative Gadget Xchange program.

The free Gadget Exchange program provides critical support in case of device breakage, as Globe’s responds to the growing need of customers for device protection similar to how people insure cars and houses.

Aside from extending device protection, the program also anticipates the needs of customers for continuous connectivity and security, addressing concerns over device durability and longevity.

The Gadget Xchange program comes with the following offers:

● Device Switch, which allows customers to swap their devices with units that are exactly the same models of different colors, or devices of the same price range

● Device Replacement in case of theft or loss

● Screen Replacement for damaged screens

The program actively promotes Globe’s commitment to evolve with the digital age, demonstrating its ongoing effort to meet the dynamic needs of its customers through innovative solutions.

“We’re more than a telecom provider. We’re a partner in our customers’ digital journey. The Gadget Xchange program provides not just exceptional connectivity but also peace of mind in the digital world,” said Jo Anne Illescas, Head of Globe Consumer Mobile Postpaid.

The complimentary Gadget Xchange 499 offer is available for select models and devices.

Accessible through new.globe.com.ph or at any Globe Store, this promotion is a step forward in Globe’s mission to deliver innovative telecom solutions and services that enhance the overall digital experience of its customers.

Learn more about Gadget Xchange via https://new.globe.com.ph/gadget-xchange.