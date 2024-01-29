Global trade disruptions prompt alarm from Unctad

THE United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), UN’s trade and development body, has raised the alarm on global trade disruptions, with estimates that the trade volume going through the Suez Canal—a “critical waterway” connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea—decreased by 42 percent over the last two months.

In a statement, Unctad raised “profound concerns over escalating disruptions to global trade” including the recent attacks on ships in the Red Sea, which a shipping expert earlier said could affect Philippine goods being sourced from Europe and Africa.

“Recent attacks on ships in the Red Sea, combined with geopolitical tensions affecting shipping in the Black Sea and the impacts of climate change on the Panama Canal, have given rise to a complex crisis affecting key trade routes,” UN’s trade and development body said.

According to Unctad, the Suez Canal handled approximately 12 to 15 percent of global trade in 2023.

Over the last two months, however, Unctad “estimates that the trade volume going through the Suez Canal decreased by 42 percent.”

Unctad said major players in the shipping industry have temporarily suspended Suez transits in response to the Red Sea crisis.

With this, the UN’s trade body noted that weekly container ship transits have plummeted by 67 percent. It added that tanker transits and gas carriers are experiencing “significant declines.”

Consequently, shipping prices are increasing. “The $500 surge in the average container spot freight rates during the last week of December was the highest ever weekly increase,” Unctad noted.

For one, Unctad said average container shipping spot rates from Shanghai have more than doubled (+122 percent) since early December. “More specifically, the rates from Shanghai to Europe have more than tripled [+256 percent], while rates to the west coast of the United States increased by 162 percent, although ships on this route do not go through the Suez Canal,” said Unctad.

Further illustrating the global impact of the crisis, the UN’s trade and development body said insurance premiums have surged, “compounding” the overall cost of transit.

On the “far-reaching” economic implications of these disruptions, Unctad said, “prolonged interruptions, particularly in container shipping, pose a direct threat to global supply chains, raising the risk of delayed deliveries and higher costs.”

While current container rates are “approximately half of the peak seen during the Covid-19 crisis,” the trade body said “it will take time for the higher prices to hit consumers, with the full impact expected within a year.”

According to Unctad, the crisis also impacts global food prices, with longer distances and higher freight rates “potentially cascading into increased costs.”

“Disruptions in grain shipments from Europe, the Russian Federation and Ukraine pose risks to global food security, affecting consumers and lowering the prices paid to producers,” Unctad noted.

Oxford Economics

Earlier this month, Oxford Economics said that if the Red Sea were to remain closed to shipping for several months, and shipping freight costs stayed around twice the level of mid-December, “this could add 0.7 percentage points [ppts] to annual [consumer price index] CPI inflation rates by the end of 2024.”

The UK-based think tank said the recent wave of attacks on ships sailing through the Red Sea—through which around 30 percent of all container shipping traffic passes—“has major ramifications for the shipping industry.”

While Philippine traders are “yet to feel the effects” of the crisis, some stakeholders have started bracing for the impact of the heightened global trade disruptions, particularly for goods sourced from and exported to Europe and the Mediterranean.

Last week, Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) Director General Tereso O. Panga said in a Viber message to reporters that, “At Peza, we are already preparing for this by collaborating with the affected RBEs [registered business enterprises] sourcing/importing and exporting to and from the EU and the Mediterranean to ensure that the least possible effects would be felt as contingencies are set in place in advance of any major conflict.”

“We have yet to feel the effects in the Philippines but are pro actively working together with other concerned agencies to de-risk global supply chains that may affect our locators in particular and the whole economy in general,” the Peza chief also noted.