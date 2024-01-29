Foreign investment curb shave cost economy ‘a lot’

EFFORTS to make the economy less restrictive to foreign players—whether by economic Charter Change or other reforms—are welcome because the country already “lost a lot” of opportunities by having foreign investment restrictions, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan stressed the need for a sense of urgency when it comes to making the country less restrictive to foreign investors.

Balisacan noted that the country already lost a lot of opportunities such as those in education, which could have helped the country improve competition nationwide and get access to innovations.

“If you can just focus on the economic provisions that’s fine with me, but we have to do it quick because we don’t want uncertainties in the market,” Balisacan recently told reporters.

“What we’re saying is that in so far as the economy is concerned, we need to open the economy whether you can do that by constitutional amendments or by other means,” he also said.

Balisacan said the Philippines could have been the perfect destination for education investments, particularly from both American and European institutions.

But due to the restrictions, which initially included prohibiting foreign teachers from practicing their profession in the Philippines, the country missed out on these investments.

Balisacan said many top schools located instead to the country’s Southeast Asian neighbors such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and even Cambodia.

“We could have boosted the quality of education in the country, [improved] research. It’s not too late but we have to move fast,” Balisacan said.

In a statement over the weekend, Balisacan clarified that restrictive economic provisions of the Constitution must be amended to boost economic growth and development.

Removing these restrictions will also improve the ease of doing business and bring down the costs of inputs like energy.

However, Balisacan said it is still crucial to adopt a balanced approach to amending the country’s charter.

He said this includes maintaining certain protections, such as the stance against full foreign ownership of land, as articulated by President Marcos.

“I reiterate my full support for the Charter amendments on the restrictive economic provisions and encourage our lawmakers to continue their diligent work towards realizing these changes,” Balisacan said.

“The focus of my message is on the positive impacts that these amendments will have on our country’s economic environment, and I look forward to the advancements they will bring,” he added.

Earlier, Neda warned the ongoing dispute between the House of Representatives and the Senate on the proposed changes in the 1987 Constitution is causing “uncertainties,” which may “inhibit” investments in the country.

In a news conference in Malacañang, Balisacan urged both houses of Congress to finally settle the matter so the country can maintain its investor confidence.

Members of the Senate are opposing the people’s initiative (PI) to amend certain economic provision of the Constitution, which is being backed by the House, since it will pave the way toward joint voting for the said amendments .(See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/26/neda-chief-reminds-lawmakers-settle-dispute-on-cha-cha-issue/).