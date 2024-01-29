Focus on economic provisions in Cha-Cha move–group

MEMBERS of the Constitutional Reform and Rectification for Economic Competitiveness and Transformation (Correct) organization said those advocating for Charter Change (Cha-Cha) must first focus on the economic provisions of the Constitution to make the economy more competitive.

In a breakfast forum held in Quezon City last Friday, Correct Co-Founder Orion Perez Dumdum said they believe that the protectionist provisions in the 1987 Constitution pushed millions of Filipinos to seek employment abroad due to lack of opportunities at home.

Dumdum expressed his disappointment over the Senate’s recent manifesto rejecting a people’s initiative to change the Constitution.

“The Senators’ stance perpetuates the existing hurdles hindering our country’s economic progress. Rejecting the people’s initiative is a missed opportunity to address the longstanding economic challenges faced by Filipinos, particularly in terms of job creation and economic competitiveness.”

Dumdum said the restrictive economic policies enshrined in the 1987 Constitution have perpetuated massive underemployment and unemployment in the Philippines. He said the dearth of both local and foreign investment, coupled with limited economic opportunities, forced Filipinos to pursue livelihood abroad, often accepting positions beneath their educational qualifications.

“We should follow the example of Singapore, Malaysia, and even China, all of which have no restrictions against foreign ownership of businesses in their respective constitutions. Changing the restrictive provisions in the 1987 Constitution will lead to substantial economic growth and job creation. This means that Filipinos won’t need to leave their families to work abroad,” he added.

Dumdum said Viet Nam “has immensely benefited” from opening their economy under the doi moi policy (renovation) as it received huge inflow of investments from top global corporations. According to Ottawa, Canada-based development agency International Development Research Centre (IDRC), Viet Nam implemented a liberalization program starting in 1986 and which has resulted to significant changes in its agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

According to the World Bank, economic reforms since the launch of the Đổi Mổi in 1986, coupled with beneficial global trends, have helped propel Viet Nam from being one of the world’s poorest nations to a middle-income economy in one generation. Between 2002 and 2022, GDP per capita increased 3.6 times, reaching almost $3,700, it added.

“The Philippines needs a more open economic framework. I challenge and urge our pro-status quo policymakers to consider alternative solutions that prioritize job creation, economic competitiveness, and the overall well-being of its citizens,” Dumdum said. “Heed the most compelling argument to change the 1987 Constitution—it would unlock the nation’s potential and provide meaningful employment opportunities for all Filipinos.”

He urged the people to “first stay away from personality politics and understand how the House of Representatives works.”

Meanwhile,Center for People Empowerment in Governance (CenPEG) Chairman Temario C. Rivera said in an earlier forum there is a big possibility that changing the Constitution will possibly open up the raising of more creative changes in the political system which might see the shift to a parliamentary form of government.

“This is my reading of the situation right now. The immediate concern is the 2025 election and later the 2028 presidential election,” Rivera said. “With a shift in government to a parliamentary form, the chances of House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez to become the next head of state becomes bigger.”

Industrialization not Cha-cha

MEANWHILE, Rivera and Professor Bobby M. Tuazon, both analysts from the CenPEG, emphasized the significance of industrialization and a robust, self-reliant economy as the cornerstones for a genuinely independent foreign policy.

Rivera, a retired professor of the University of the Philippines and chairman of CENPEG, asserted that a strategic industrialization program was imperative for the Philippines to genuinely capitalize on increased foreign investments, dismissing the controversial Charter Change as solution to socioeconomic problems as claimed by some legislators.

Rivera stressed that legislators should address corruption, high electric power costs, declining education standards and the unpredictability of laws and policies as the genuine impediments to attracting more foreign investments. He highlighted existing legislation like the Public Service Act, which liberalizes foreign investment policies.

“Can you solve these problems by simply amending the Constitution? That is not the proper way to address our problems. No matter how you change the existing laws, if our leaders and policy makers are not determined to address our problems, there will be no end to these problems,” he explained.

Tuazon agreed, saying that too much corruption and lack of modern infrastructures are among the obstacles to foreign investments, not the need for charter change.