DILG chief vows to dismantle syndicate within LTO engaged in selling stolen vehicle plates

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. over the weekend vowed to totally dismantle a syndicate engaged in stealing license plates right inside the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) plate making plant.

This, as he warned the remaining ring members, including the mastermind, to give up peacefully or face the prospect of being hunted relentlessly by law enforcers.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is one of the attached agencies under the DILG.

Initial reports indicated that the syndicate reportedly sells each pair of stolen vehicle plates between P5,000 to P10,000 to their buyers.

Abalos issued the warning following the arrest of three LTO personnel who were caught red-handed while trying to illegally bring out from inside the plant five pairs of stolen license plates.

The suspects were nabbed during an operation conducted by the combined operatives of the LTO and DILG-Special Projects Group.

Two of the suspects were embossers at the facility, while the other was a warehouse staff.

Abalos said that an investigation is still ongoing and they are determined to find out the extent of the operations of the syndicate, and identify their cohorts including the mastermind who remains at large.

Charges of five counts of qualified theft under Article 310 of the Revised Penal Code and the illegal production of LTO plate numbers under Section 31 of Republic Act 4136, are being readied against the suspects.

Abalos is confident they have an airtight case against the suspects given the strong evidence that the LTO Intelligence Division and DILG Special Projects Group had gathered so far.

He added that he immediately dispatched the DILG- Special Projects Group, which reports directly to him, after LTO Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II sought police assistance in arresting the suspects.

Abalos also directed the PNP Highway Patrol Group to coordinate with Mendoza’s office and help the latter in recovering previously stolen plates.

The DILG chief also advised the public, especially would-be vehicle buyers to first check with LTO on the validity of QR Codes inked in the LTO plate numbers before making any purchase.