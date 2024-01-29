DFA consults stakeholders on defining 10.8-million global Filipino diaspora

THE Department of Foreign Affairs is consulting stakeholders on defining what constitutes the global Filipino diaspora and how to leverage the presence of more than 10 million Filipinos overseas.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said they are seeking for a “national consensus” on the Philippine diaspora, which he calls “Filipinas Ultramar” or Latin for “Philippines Abroad.”

Based on the latest estimate of the DFA, there are 10,854,592 Filipinos abroad, “a population greater than many European countries combined.”

“The Philippines we have now is no longer the Philippines we have had in the past. We are scattered,” De Vega said.

The Americas host almost half of the Filipino diaspora, at 49.04 percent. Asia-Pacific countries have 22.83 percent, Middle East at 21.88 percent, Europe at 6.03 percent and Africa with only 1 percent.

“Our Diaspora is our soft power. We cannot deny that. It may perhaps be our destiny. We send our people or they themselves go without Government intervention or support,” De Vega said.

More than 30 Philippine ambassadors and consul generals from different cities in the US, Asia, the Middle East and Europe were called in Manila to attend the first in a series of consultations by the DFA Office of the Migrant Workers Affairs.

De Vega said the Filipino diaspora “oftentimes drives” the Philippine foreign policy.

With the protection of Filipino workers delegated to the newly created Department of Migrant Workers, the DFA is now looking at tapping and helping the more than 10 million Filipinos abroad to be “empowered” in social and economic integration in their respective country of destination.

One of the ideas floated during the meeting is for Filipinos overseas to be tapped to help the Philippine Embassy or consulates during disasters, calamities, famines, war and pandemics.

“Filipinos can be the rescuers, instead of needing rescue. DFA can organize Filipinos into a voluntary global response team. This will be the Philippines’ leverage and diplomatic force-multiplier,” De Vega in his opening speech.

-30-

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





