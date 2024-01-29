Dermclinic continues legacy of excellence in skin and hair care under Dr.  Angela Pineda’s stewardship 

Dr. Angela Pineda inherits her father’s love for dermatology, a legacy that has been the cornerstone of Dermclinic’s success. This familial dedication to the field has shaped the clinic’s ethos, fostering a genuine commitment to the public’s skin and hair health.

Under Dr. Angela Pineda’s leadership, Dermclinic adopts a holistic approach to skincare. Beyond addressing immediate concerns, the clinic aims to educate clients on comprehensive skincare practices, empowering them to make informed choices for long-term well-being

Dermclinic, while embracing innovation, remains rooted in the principles that have made it a trusted name in dermatology. The clinic continues to offer a wide array of services, from traditional dermatological consultations to state-of-the-art aesthetic treatments, providing clients with a comprehensive and evolving suite of options.

Under Dr. Angela Pineda’s guidance, she remains deeply committed to serving the community. The clinic actively engages in outreach programs, educational initiatives, and community events to promote dermatological awareness and provide accessible skincare solutions.

“It’s an honor to carry forward my father’s legacy and continue the tradition of Dermclinic. Our commitment to delivering the best in skincare is not just a professional duty but a heartfelt mission. We strive to create an environment where our clients feel the warmth and care that has been our hallmark for generations.”