Dermclinic continues legacy of excellence in skin and hair care under Dr.  Angela Pineda’s stewardship 

Dr. Angela Pineda
[Makati City, January 2024] – Dermclinic, a name synonymous with quality  dermatological care, proudly carries forward the legacy of Dr. Angela Pineda’s father,  exemplifying a commitment to providing exceptional skin and hair care services to the  public. Dr. Angela Pineda, the torchbearer of her father’s vision, continues to steer  Dermclinic with a passion for dermatology and an unwavering dedication to enhancing  the well-being of clients. 

Dr. Angela Pineda inherits her father’s love for dermatology, a legacy that has been the  cornerstone of Dermclinic’s success. This familial dedication to the field has shaped the  clinic’s ethos, fostering a genuine commitment to the public’s skin and hair health. 

Under Dr. Angela Pineda’s leadership, Dermclinic adopts a holistic approach to  skincare. Beyond addressing immediate concerns, the clinic aims to educate clients on  comprehensive skincare practices, empowering them to make informed choices for  long-term well-being 

Dermclinic, while embracing innovation, remains rooted in the principles that have made  it a trusted name in dermatology. The clinic continues to offer a wide array of services,  from traditional dermatological consultations to state-of-the-art aesthetic treatments,  providing clients with a comprehensive and evolving suite of options. 

Under Dr. Angela Pineda’s guidance, she remains deeply committed to serving the  community. The clinic actively engages in outreach programs, educational initiatives,  and community events to promote dermatological awareness and provide accessible  skincare solutions. 

“It’s an honor to carry forward my father’s legacy and continue the tradition of  Dermclinic. Our commitment to delivering the best in skincare is not just a professional  duty but a heartfelt mission. We strive to create an environment where our clients feel  the warmth and care that has been our hallmark for generations.” 

