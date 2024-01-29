Deadline set for meat, fish exporters to Saudi Arabia

The Department of Agriculture (DA) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have set January 31, 2024 as the deadline for the submission of documentary requirements for Philippine exporters intending to export fishery and meat products to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

In an advisory published on its website, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said, “In order to facilitate a harmonized processing of applications to resume exports of fishery and meat products to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia [KSA], the DA and FDA have set the deadline for submission of the Letter of Intent and Self-Audit Forms on January 31, 2024.”

DTI said Philippine exporters are required to submit the necessary requirements to the Bureau of Fishery and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) for fishery products and to FDA for processed meat and meat products.

After the assessment of duly submitted forms, a joint inspection of the fishery and meat establishments will be conducted by the FDA and the applicable DA office/s: BFAR or the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) or Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) to verify the “physical existence” and compliance to hygiene and sanitation requirements, as declared in the accomplished Self-Audit Forms, said DTI.

According to the DTI advisory, accomplished forms of the establishments will be consolidated and endorsed to the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) by first quarter of 2024.

“SFDA will assess the submitted documents and will issue an invoice addressed to the establishment for the payment of 27,000 SAR [Saudi riyals]inspection fee for those who have a good chance of approval,” the advisory said.

In an advisory published on its website last October 2023, the DTI-Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of Saudi Arabia issued a Note Verbale informing the Philippines that the SFDA has lifted its ban on Philippine aquatic products, except shrimps.

Saudi’s import ban for shrimp remains in place due to shrimp diseases, such as Infectious Hematopoietic Necrosis, White Spot Syndrome, and Acute Hepatopancreatic Disease, DTI-EMB noted.

DTI’s export marketing arm earlier noted that the ban on meat products had also been lifted as a result of various discussions between the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh and the SFDA.

In 2019, DTI said the Philippines exported about $5.5 million worth of meat, poultry, fish, and aquatic products to KSA.

As a result of the ban, there were no Philippine exports of these products to KSA from 2020 up to October 2023. In 2022, KSA imports of these products from the world reached $2.6 billion.

“The lifting of the ban on meat and aquatic products from the Philippines by KSA is therefore a welcome development. Philippine exporters are advised to comply with food safety regulations to ensure continued market access to KSA and other export markets,” the advisory dated October 18, 2023 noted.