Davao City Mayor calls on Marcos to resign

DAVAO CITY—Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte has called on President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to resign “if you have nothing else to do.”

Duterte criticized Marcos for reviving peace negitiations with leaders of the Communist Party of the Philippines and for increasing relations with Washington. The latter, he said, may lead to further tensions in the West Philippine Sea/South China Sea.

The mayor also said Marcos also failed to control drug syndicates that he said “are back.”

Duterte, the younger brother of Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, issued his call for Marcos’s resignation during the “Hakbang ng Maisug Leaders’ Forum.” The forum was attended by former key figures in the past administration of President Rodrigo R. Duterte as well as prominent figures in the Marcos administration.

They said they trooped to this city to show their support to the Dutertes who openly rebuked the move to amend the Constitution.

While the forum centered on broadsides against the move to amend the 1987 Constitution, talks among participating local government leaders from across the country said the weekend gathering was a show of force against the perceived political maneuvering allegedly by the camp of House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.

Among those who attended was Victor D. Rodriguez, Marcos’s former Executive Secretary. He said he accepted the invitation to speak before local government leaders and supporters of the Dutertes “because I, too, am not for sale.”

“People are asking me why I am here; and I will answer you, that i saw this post that says ‘Dabawenyos are not for sale.’ And so, i accepted this invitation to be here,” Rodriguez said.

“Let us cascade this show of bravery to our relatives, to our neighbors and to the rest of the country that like you here in Davao are not for sale, so must we, the Filipinos, are not for sale, that we can not be swayed by money,” he added. “Let us show them that we will not be silent while they attack and disgrace the Constitution.”

Davao City Rep. Isidro T. Ungab also disclosed that the move to amend the Constitution was already deliberate as shown in the sudden bloat of the 2024 budget allocation for the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Ungab said that from the Comelec’s request for P43.716 billion, the President’s budget proposal was toned down to P27.104 billion after the Department of Budget and Management did not recommend P16.61 billion of it.. Ungab said that there was an unusual insertion of P13 billion that was justified for addiitional expenditures for the midterm election and “people’s initiative.”

What was surprising, he said, was that Sen. Imee R. Marcos, the chairman of the appropriations, was quoted as saying that she was not aware of it.

Ungab said he researched on the history of the insertion after Rep. Edcel C. Lagman had questioned the huge insertion in the Comelec budget.

Former Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, gave a lecture on the role and duties of the Chief Executive and explained former Pres. Duerte’s foreign policies as he also compared this the Marcos administration, hurling criticism at the turnaround of the latter in relation with the United States.

Former Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez said he attended the Leaders forum “to show solidarity to Duterte.”

“Duterte is my friend and will always be a friend,” he said while also criticising the move to change the Constitution.

A public gathering was to be held later in the evening at the Rizal Park.