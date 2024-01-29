Dalipe: House ‘too busy’ for Senate’s probe on PI  

House leaders on Monday announced that officers and members of the lower chamber will not be present at Tuesday’s Senate hearing on the ongoing people’s initiative (PI) to propose a single amendment to the Constitution, but reassured senators that their push for constitutional reform is not aimed at abolishing the Senate.

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe was reacting to the public invitation extended by Senator Imee Marcos, who chairs the Senate committee on electoral reforms.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation, Dalipe said the House’s current focus is on crafting legislation aimed at improving the lives of fellow Filipinos.

“While we appreciate Senator Marcos’ open invitation to the Senate probe, it seems we in the House have our hands full crafting legislation aimed at enhancing the lives of our fellow Filipinos. It’s a demanding task, but someone’s got to do it,” Dalipe said.

“Perhaps while we focus on building bridges, others seem more inclined to hunt for witches. But rest assured, should our legislative schedule allow, we’d be more than willing to engage in fruitful discussions, preferably ones that construct, not deconstruct, our collective efforts for national progress,” he said.

Acknowledging the people’s right enshrined in the Constitution to directly propose changes to the Charter, Dalipe clarified that lawmakers have distanced themselves from the PI, emphasizing that they are not directly involved in the process.

Assurance

The rest of the House leaders who echoed Dalipe’s statement of assurance are Rizal Rep. Jack Duavit, who heads the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) bloc in the House; Deputy Speaker and Ilocos Sur Rep. Kristine Singson-Meehan; Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr.; and Bataan Rep. Albert Garcia, who is secretary general of the National Unity Party (NUP).

They said any fear that the House is seeking to scrap the Senate is just in the mind of the one expressing it.

At the same time, they reiterated the support of the House and its leadership led by Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez for Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6, which is pending in the Senate and which proposes amendments to the “restrictive” economic provisions of the Constitution.

The resolution was authored by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators Loren Legarda and Juan Edgardo Angara.

The Senate has referred it to a special subcommittee chaired by Angara.

Duavit clarified that any concerns about the House seeking to scrap the Senate exist only in the minds of those expressing such fears.

He emphasized the commitment of their party to retain all five NPC senators and affirmed that there is no intention to remove any senator.

“With regard to the fears and allegations that the House would want to abolish the Senate, we would just like to let everybody know that, as far as our party is concerned, there is no way we will be voting in any form to remove our five senators. And if we are not going to remove our five senators, then the other 19 senators can be assured,” Duavit said in an interview during the House party leaders caucus presided over by Speaker Romualdez, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) president, that started late Sunday night.

The senators belonging to the NPC are Legarda, Francis Escudero, Lito Lapid, Sherwin Gatchalian, and Joseph Victor Ejercito.

House party leaders reaffirm support for RBH 6

To show its “firm” commitment, political party leaders in the House of Representatives on Monday expressed their full support for Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 6 currently filed in the Senate.

The Senate resolution, which suggests amendments to the Constitution’s economic provisions, garnered the commitment of major political groups through a manifesto to swiftly adopt it when presented to the larger chamber.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to support the historic endeavor of the Senate in its approval of the Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, and together with our dear Speaker, Honorable Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, we stand firm in our commitment to approve RBH No. 6 in the House of Representatives,” they said.

It is entitled, “A Resolution of Both Houses of Congress proposing amendments to certain economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines, particularly on Articles XII, XIV, and XVI.”

“Our collaboration with the Senate…is a testament to our shared commitment to nurturing an economic landscape that is dynamic, inclusive, and forward-thinking, ensuring that prosperity reaches every corner of our nation,” the political party leaders in the House said in their joint manifesto.