Consul General files P10-M cyber libel suit vs Tribune

THE Philippine consul general in Italy filed a P10-million cyber libel case against a Manila-based newspaper for allegedly “falsely” reporting that he coddled the owners of a Milan-based consultancy firm accused of duping Filipinos job seekers to Italy.

Consul General to Milan Elmer Cato filed Monday 17 counts of cyber libel against the Daily Tribune before Angeles City prosecutor Oliver Garcia.

Charged were Wilfredo “Willie” Fernandez, publisher of Tribune, editors and reporters of the publication, and Filipino job applicants.

The BusinessMirror sought Fernandez for comment on the cyber libel suit, but has yet to issue a statement as of this writing.

On October 7, 2023, Tribune reporter Allan Hernandez wrote that he had “well-documented” personal exchanges with Cato since September 22 proving he sought Cato’s side on the complaints raised against them by the Filipinos in Italy.

Cyber libel in the Philippines is a criminal offense, punishable by imprisonment or fines.

Fraud vs Pinoys applying for jobs in Italy

At least 278 Filipinos have complained that they paid Filipino-owned “patronato” Alpha Assistenza as much as 3,000 euros (P180,000) each to help them or their relatives secure jobs in Italy.

Two weeks ago, the Consulate filed 92 complaints of aggravated fraud against Alpha Assistenza before the Office of the Public Prosecutor in Milan.

Last September, Tribune interviewed Filipino complainants Vanessa Antonio, Enrique Catilo, Apple Cabasi, Jeffrey Villalon and Sherwin Garing in its “Usapang OFW” Facebook live episodes. The five job seekers said the Italian Embassy in Manila denied their visa application filed by Alpha Assistenza agents.

Hernandez and publisher’s wife, Chingbee, hosted the two episodes.

Consul General complaint

Cato, a former journalist-turned-diplomat, complained that the daily and its sister publication, Dyaryo Tirada, published a series of news reports accusing him of dereliction of duty and corruption for “supposedly sitting on the complaints of Filipinos” allegedly defrauded by Alpha Assistenza SRL.

The stories appeared on their website.

Cato also filed a defamation suit against the three of the complainants interviewed by Tribune during the Facebook vlog. He claimed they are job applicants from the Philippines and were in no position to accuse the Consulate.

“Tribune waged a disinformation campaign against me. The allegations were fabricated and based on hearsay,” Cato said.

Tribune, he alleged, also “deliberately omitted” in its reports official statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs “that would have disprove the alleged inaction that the publication kept on insisting.”

“The series of articles and commentary published by the Tribune beginning in September were part of a narrative that was all made up to depict Consul General Cato as a negligent, insensitive, incompetent, and corrupt diplomat who should be removed from his position because he is an embarrassment to the foreign service, ” Cato’s counsel Jocelyn Martinez-Clemente said in a statement.

The lawyer said Cato believes he was being dragged into the controversy because of business rivalry among Filipino-owned agencies in Milan called “patronatos.”

“(Consul General Cato) announced intention to regulate these companies to put a stop to the exorbitant fees being charged for services rendered to Filipino clients,” Martinez-Clemente said.

