‘Coastal Road Project’ activities, not reclamation–LLDA

THE Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) belied allegations that ongoing activities in Taytay Angono and Binangonan, Rizal are “land reclamation” but part of the construction of a Coastal Road Project initiated by the Provincial Government of Rizal through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The developments include staging areas for the coastal road and the strengthening of embankments, says Cesar Arnel M. Ortega, Officer-in-Charge, Shoreline Management Office of the LLDA in a letter responding to a complaint filed by the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ).

According to Ortega, the ongoing project aims to decongest the main roads in Rizal and enhance commuter life and business accessibility.

“The LLDA stands in support of the Coastal Road Project recognizing its significance in alleviating traffic hazards, facilitating the transportation of farm products, and aligning with the government’s initiative for easy access to agricultural products from farm to market.

“This project is well within the allowable development uses allowed by Republic Act 4850, as amended,” Ortega reiterated.

However, the Rizal Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (FARMC) and civil society organizations (CSOs) insisted that reclamation activities happening within the 90-hectare lake persist, and violate protocols. The group also said the projects lack clearance and consultation.

They are calling for transparency and the suspension of projects in and around the lake until all pertinent permits and information are provided.

The FARMC said they want to make sure that the projects are the right way and want to be informed of the plans and how they will affect the capture-fisheries production of small fishermen.

“We are not against the construction of new roads if it will not hinder our access to the lake,” says Sonny San Jose, chairman of the Rizal FARMC.

According to San Jose, projects are required to submit an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources before they can proceed.

Reclamation projects around Laguna Lake require clearance from the Philippine Reclamation Authority.

“However, none of these have yet to be provided. Despite this, the LLDA has also declared full support of the Coastal Road Project,” San Jose said.

According to San Jose, the LLDA explained that the Provincial Government of Rizal initiated the project through the DPWH and that it was actively engaging with these offices to expedite the necessary permits and clearances, which brings to question if the project proceeded without full clearance.

“The LLDA also mentioned that the reclamation projects in Taytay, which were reportedly led by private entities, were addressed by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development [DHSUD]. This still needs to be confirmed with DHSUD,” San Jose stressed.

“These reclamation projects are under the jurisdiction of the LLDA, but they’re pointing us to other agencies for the clearances,” lawyer and Sanlakas Secretary-General Aaron Pedrosa said.

“We are requesting these permits and the project plans to see if they violate any laws, if they threaten the lake and the communities around it. The lack of legal clearances, the covert, aggressive development around the area, and that they didn’t consult the affected communities is alarming,” Pedrosa said.

The PMCJ complaint was initially filed on January 10, 2024, claiming that 22 land-reclamation projects are ongoing within the lake. The filing of the complaint was preceded by a mobilization led by the FARMC and joined by the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice, Sanlakas Rizal, and the Alliance of Unified People’s Organization in Lupang Arenda.

The FARMC and its allied organizations are requesting dialogue with the involved offices to deepen the conversation and bring the issues of the fisherfolk and communities to the forefront. The LLDA is also expected to provide copies of the coastal road project plans and its EIA and ECC.