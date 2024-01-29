Chambers’ Cha-cha war rages amid fear of investor turnoff

A HOUSE leader said at the weekend he is banking on the swift resolution of the congressional impasse on Charter Change (Cha-cha) to ensure investor confidence in the country. However, senators did not sound conciliatory, with one offering evidence that the Speaker was, despite denials, “behind” the ongoing push for a People’s Initiative that is not really grassroots-based.

Committee on Ways and Means Chairman and Albay Second District Rep. Jose “Joey” S. Salceda said there is no “investor uncertainty,” when it comes to the House Framework for amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

In fact, he maintained that the initiative of the House of Representative (HOR) will lead to “investor optimism” since it intends to further liberalize the economy.

“Unlike other reforms where there is a rationalization of existing incentives or benefits, this one will not take away any existing investor rights and privileges. This will expand them,” Salceda said.

“They can invest in more places and more sectors, infuse more capital, and hire more Filipinos,” he added.

The National and Economic and Development Authority (Neda) earlier cited a need to assess the impact of the raging Cha-cha debates on investments.

Video shows Martin

Senator Chiz Escudero bared proof on Saturday that Speaker Martin Romualdez backs the ongoing signature campaign for a People’s Initiative, which senators had dubbed a “Politicians’ Initiative” or a “Pekeng Initiative.”

Escudero said the House leader cannot feign ignorance of “the lower chamber-led signature drive to amend the Constitution” as he offered a video of the House leader announcing plans to pursue the PI to change the Charter.

In the video, taken December 11, 2023 at the Philippine Economic Briefing in the province of Iloilo, Romualdez proudly announced that the recommended means to change the 37-year-old Constitution was through the PI, said Escudero.

“We are thinking right now of addressing the procedural gap or question on as to how we amend the Constitution,” Romualdez was quoted saying, indicating that “we will highly recommend that we embark on a people’s initiative to cure this impasse, so to speak, on how we vote,” even as he added: “And I hope we can undertake this as soon as possible, so we could have some clarity on the procedures.”

Romualdez continued: “So, we would like to amend the Constitution vis-à-vis how we procedurally amend the same. And that’s either we vote jointly or separately, we would like to have the result by and through People’s Initiative.”

Reacting to the video, Escudero said: “This is clearly a politiko’s (not a people’s) initiative.”

“How can Speaker Romualdez deny he is not behind this ‘pekeng initiative’ when he bragged about it last December and took credit for it?” Escudero said in his X (formerly Twitter) account, where he also shared the 45-second video clip of the House Speaker talking about his Charter change plan last month.

Senator Grace Poe prodded the public to junk the “Pekeng Initiative.”

She stressed that “what the Filipinos urgently need are food on the table, jobs, healthcare, education, and quality life.”

At the same time, she assured: “We, in the Senate, are ready to work and focus on the things that matter––and we hope the House is ready to set aside this PI and do the same.”

The surveys show, “our people have more important things on their mind. The high prices of goods. Jobs. Higher salaries. Food. Naghihirap po sila, gutom po sila.”

Last January 23, the Senate issued a strongly worded manifesto signed by all 24 senators, rejecting the House bid for Cha-cha through the PI, which signature gathering has been marred by allegations of bribery and corruption, and illegal use of government programs and funds.