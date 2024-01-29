Business groups partner with Arta to implement assistance platform

BUSINESS groups are partnering with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (Arta) to support the implementation of a “business assistance platform” to attract investors and develop the ecosystem “conducive” for businesses.

In a statement issued last Friday, the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) said it signed with Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and the Arta an agreement to “adopt and support” the implementation of the “Buklod Bayani Program” (BBP).

Philexport said the agreement will cater to “business-related inquiries and clarifying interpretations of existing policies, enhancing government processes and mobilizing resources as necessary, and adopting best practices that will be honored through an annual awards program.”

The agreement also created the “Buklod Bayani” hotline system and headquarters where enterprises can “channel or report” their inquiries and concerns to Arta and concerned government agencies. Under the agreement, the business groups and the Arta “will jointly cascade information and awareness about the programs and activities of the partnership between government and [the] ‘Buklod Bayani.’”

PCCI President Enunina V. Mangio has cited the chamber’s “standing agreement” with the anti-red tape watchdog designating local chambers as “Arta champions” to ensure that complaints of business pertaining to the “tedious” bureaucratic processes are properly received and endorsed to the agency, said Philexport.

Mangio emphasized that the chamber will continue to “actively” work with Frederick D. Go, Secretary for Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, the Arta and other stakeholders to “nurture the interest of potential investors” in order to create more jobs and generate additional revenue for government and other economic benefits.

The BBP is a business sector-led platform where organizations “can practically discuss and collaboratively resolve interconnected issues which would have otherwise slowed down the country’s progress,” read the Philexport statement.

Further, the agreement stipulated the adoption and support of the implementation of Republic Act 11032 (Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018), particularly the Arta’s programs, projects and initiatives to improve bureaucratic efficiency.

Aside from the PCCI and the Philexport, the Arta had signed agreements with the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, among others, to help the members of these chambers forward complaints to the government agency.

“By entering into this Memorandum of Understanding, we will make them champions so that their members who experience red tape will be able to let us know,” Arta Secretary Ernesto V. Perez said at the Ease of Doing Business Convention last November. “And with Arta knowing, the members will no longer be apprehensive about being target of reprisals. Through the memorandum of understanding that we have signed we will capacitate them to refer any complaints by any of their members so that Arta can act accordingly.” (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/11/30/arta-pins-hopes-on-senate-to-clear-p200-m-fund-hike/)