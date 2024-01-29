BuCor and PEZA to sign MOA for ecozones today

THE Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) are scheduled to sign today, Tuesday, a memorandum of agreement (MOA) that would allow the establishment of PEZA economic zones in certain portion of lands under BuCor.

The agreement is in line with Republic Act No. 10575, otherwise known as “Bureau of Corrections Act 2013,” which provides for the modernization, professionalism and restructuring of the BuCor.

Under the law, BuCor chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. said that they may opt to plan, develop, operate, and segregate portions of BuCor lands for the use of special economic zones.

He added that RA 10575 also provides that BuCor’s lands shall be used for inmates’ security, reformation programs, and as a means to promote sustainability, both for income and non-income generating programs, with or without partnerships among non-government, civic organizations or other government entities.

“Considering that BuCor can be vital partner in attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and in creating economic opportunities within the PEZA legal framework, both agencies have agreed to work together by forging their alliance through MOA,” Catapang said.

The two agencies will cooperate and identify portions of BuCor properties that can be developed as economic zones with special focus on Palawan as an agricultural and economic zone that can contribute to food security.

The MOA will be signed by Catapang and PEZA Director General, Tereso O. Panga at the PEZA office in Pasay City.