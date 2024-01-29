‘Big-time hike’: Oil firms raise gas, diesel, kerosene fuel pump prices

Movements in the world oil market continue to affect local pump prices as oil firms announced a fresh round of fuel pump price increases effective Tuesday morning.

In separate advisories, oil companies said they would jack up gasoline prices by P2.80 per liter, diesel by P1.30 per liter, and kerosene by P0.45 per liter. This is the fourth consecutive oil price hike for the year.

The price adjustment of Petron, Shell, Caltex, Total, Unioil, Seaoil, PTT, Phoenix takes effect at 6 a.m. of January 29. Cleanfuel, meanwhile, will adjust its prices at 4:01 p.m.

Last week, oil companies implemented an increase in the price of gasoline by P 1.30/liter and P 0.95/liter in diesel. There was no movement effected on kerosene. Based on DOE data, the year-to-date, the net adjustment of both gasoline and diesel stands at a net increase of P1.60/liter. Kerosene, on the other hand, remains at a net decrease of P0.40/liter.

The DOE said last week that prices this week could increase possibly due to the lowering of US crude stock.

The local oil industry uses Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS), which is the daily average of all trading transactions between buyers and sellers of petroleum products as assessed and summarized by Standard and Poor’s Platts, a Singapore-based market wire service.

The Philippine oil industry has stopped bench-marking local pump prices on crude since there is only one existing refinery in the country.

The shift to MOPS was undertaken to become more responsive to the movements in the international market and local demand for fuel products. Before, the country uses Dubai crude as benchmark for pricing of local products.

However, this translates to one to two months lag time in reflecting the cost of products as it entails three weeks of travel time and another week or two for refining the crude and transporting the products to the pump.

The Philippines cannot also use the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude as benchmark since the country is not directly connected to the WTI pipeline in the US. Thus, the steep drop in the price of WTI has no bearing on local pump prices.

Whereas, basing price of products on MOPS will only entail five days for importation travel time and transfer to the pumps.

Based on estimates, there is a P1 per liter increase or decrease in domestic oil price for every $3 change in MOPS.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





